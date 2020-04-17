GAO-20-286PR, PRIORITY OPEN RECOMMENDATIONS: NUCLEAR REGULATORY COMMISSION, APRIL 10, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 17 aprile 2020

What GAO Found

In April 2019, GAO identified four priority recommendations for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Since then, NRC has not implemented any priority recommendations.

In April 2020, GAO identified three additional priority recommendation for NRC, bringing the total number to seven. These recommendations involve the following areas:

addressing the security of radiological sources.



improving the reliability of cost estimates.



improving strategic human capital management. ensuring the cybersecurity of the nation.



NRC’s continued attention to these issues could lead to significant improvements in government operations.

Why GAO Did This Study

Priority open recommendations are the GAO recommendations that warrant priority attention from heads of key departments or agencies because their implementation could save large amounts of money; improve congressional and/or executive branch decision-making on major issues; eliminate mismanagement, fraud, and abuse; or ensure that programs comply with laws and funds are legally spent, among other benefits. Since 2015, GAO has sent letters to selected agencies to highlight the importance of implementing such recommendations.

