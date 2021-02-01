martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
GAMESTOP SHORT-SQUEEZE LOSSES AT $12.5 BILLION YTD – ORTEX DATA

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), lun 01 febbraio 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Shorting shares in GameStop, the video game retailer at the centre of the ongoing retail trading frenzy, cost hedge funds a total $12.5 billion over January, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed on Monday.

The losses were inflicted by small-time investors who piled into GameStop, pushing up the shares and forcing many hedge funds to buy them back to cover losses. GameStop shares are up 1600% year-to-date.

Ortex data showed $5.9 billion worth of GameStop shares were out on loan as of Friday or 49% of the total freefloat.

In Europe, short-sellers booked $28 million loss on their bets against Cineworld. Almost 24% of its freefloat is on loan.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/gamestop-short-squeeze-losses-125-billion-ytd-ortex-data/12139

