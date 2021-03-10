mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
GAMESTOP SHARES SURGE IN EARLY DEALS, ON COURSE TO EXTEND RALLY

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mer 10 marzo 2021 (Reuters) – Shares of GameStop jumped before the bell on Wednesday, setting the videogame retailer on track for its longest streak of daily gains in six months and extending a rally that has already doubled the company’s market value.
Other “meme stocks” also rose on Wednesday, with headphones maker Koss Corp and cinema giant AMC Entertainment jumping more than 5% in premarket trading.
GameStop was trading 14.1% higher at $281.71, on course for a sixth straight session of gains.
The company’s Germany-listed shares jumped nearly 19% to 235 euros a share. Data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz showed the scrip to be among the top three traded shares on its platform.
