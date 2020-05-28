giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
Breaking News

ESCAPE HOME FIERA DEL SOSTEGNO ALLA CRI RIPARTE CON UN NUOVO FORMAT…

PRIME MINISTER MARIN STILL ON SICK LEAVE

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON MUHAMMAD RAMADAN

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON MUHAMMAD RAMADAN

 UE,GENTILONI E FERREIRA A COZZOLINO (PD): POLITICA DI COESIONE è LA COMPONENTE…

CS_APPROVATO AL SENATO IL DECRETO SCUOLA. AZZOLINA: “TESTO MIGLIORATO. BENE LAVORO MAGGIORANZA:…

EU FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTERS DISCUSS CHINA AND ASIA RELATIONS

FINLAND TO PUBLISH AGENDA2030 NATIONAL REPORT ON 3 JUNE

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), CON DL ELEZIONI SCHIAFFO A DEMOCRAZIA IN IV MUNICIPIO

CS; AST: TODDE E MORANI, è UN’AZIENDA STRATEGICA NAZIONALE CHE VA TUTELATA

Agenparl

GALLIC ACID REDUCES THE VISCOSITY AND WATER BINDING CAPACITY OF SOLUBLE DIETARY FIBERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 maggio 2020

Water binding capacity and viscosity of soluble dietary fibers are known to be essential drivers of their nutritional benefits. Phenolic compounds, often found in presence of dietary fibers, are also known to bind non-covalently with soluble dietary fibers. In this study, we characterized the impact of gallic acid (1-30 mM) on the physical properties of four soluble dietary fibers in solution (0.75 % w/w oat β-glucans medium and high molecular weight, 0.75 % w/w guar galactomannan and 0.5 % w/w xanthan mannoglucuronoglucan). Isothermal Titration Calorimetry and particle size analysis showed that gallic acid and soluble dietary fibers formed poorly dissociable non-covalent complexes leading to colloidal aggregation of the fibers. Upon complexation, the physical properties of the fibers changed dramatically with up to 65 % increase in water mobility (reflecting a dramatic decrease in water binding capacity), up to 41 % increase in pseudo-plastic behavior leading toward near-Newtonian behavior, and up to 95 % decrease in viscosity. This suggests that combinations of free phenolic compounds and soluble dietary fibers may be detrimental to the physical and potentially the nutritional properties of the fibers.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/8rgMJHomopY/D0FO01200A

Post collegati

GALLIC ACID REDUCES THE VISCOSITY AND WATER BINDING CAPACITY OF SOLUBLE DIETARY FIBERS

Redazione

SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF HETEROMETALLIC COMPLEXES INVOLVING COINAGE METALS AND ISOELECTRONIC FE(CO)5, [MN(CO)5]- AND [FE(CO)4CN]- LIGANDS

Redazione

GROßE DANKBARKEIT FüR DAS STARKE BEKENNTNIS UNSERER JüDISCHEN MITBüRGERINNEN UND MITBüRGER ZU UNSEREM LAND

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE UK, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, AND UNITED STATES ON HONG KONG

Redazione

IN-SITU STRUCTURAL EVOLUTION OF MULTI-SITE ALLOY ELECTROCATALYST TO MANIPULATE INTERMEDIATE FOR ENHANCED WATER OXIDATION REACTION

Redazione

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR A METROPOLITAN COVID-19 RESPONSE SPECIAL EMPHASIS SERIES: GUIDANCE ON PROTECTING INDIVIDUALS RESIDING IN LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More