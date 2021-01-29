GALA PEPTIDE IMPROVES THE POTENCY OF NANOBODY–DRUG CONJUGATES BY LIPID-INDUCED HELIX FORMATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021
Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07706B, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07706B, Communication
Ya Jie Chen, Qi Wen Deng, Li Wang, Xiao Chun Guo, Jian Yuan Yang, Ting Li, Zhengshuang Xu, Hon Cheung Lee, Yong Juan Zhao
We generated a potent nanobody–drug conjugation by fusing GALA, which forms helix induced by lipids, enhances membrane binding, and consequently increase cytotoxicity. We provides new insights into the GALA peptide and might boost the field of NDCs.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
We generated a potent nanobody–drug conjugation by fusing GALA, which forms helix induced by lipids, enhances membrane binding, and consequently increase cytotoxicity. We provides new insights into the GALA peptide and might boost the field of NDCs.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/M-m2VTXPE5Q/D0CC07706B