venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

70 ANNI FA LA PRIMA EDIZIONE DEL FESTIVAL DI SANREMO

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SWEDEN’S MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS LINDE 

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SWEDEN’S MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS LINDE 

NEW DATE: WEBINAR ON FISH SPECIATION FOR FOOD AUTHENTICITY

MESSICO: SCOPERTO CAMPO DI STERMINIO VICINO AL CONFINE COL TEXAS

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH NEW ZEALAND FOREIGN MINISTER MAHUTA

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH NEW ZEALAND FOREIGN MINISTER MAHUTA

USA, FINANZIAMENTI ESTERI ALL’ABORTO. VESCOVI: DECISIONE CONTRARIA ALLA RAGIONE

IL PAPA: LA POVERTà è INACCETTABILE, IL MONDO SIA PIù FRATERNO

FRANCESCO: è URGENTE LA MISSIONE DELLA COMPASSIONE

Agenparl

GALA PEPTIDE IMPROVES THE POTENCY OF NANOBODY–DRUG CONJUGATES BY LIPID-INDUCED HELIX FORMATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07706B, Communication
Ya Jie Chen, Qi Wen Deng, Li Wang, Xiao Chun Guo, Jian Yuan Yang, Ting Li, Zhengshuang Xu, Hon Cheung Lee, Yong Juan Zhao
We generated a potent nanobody–drug conjugation by fusing GALA, which forms helix induced by lipids, enhances membrane binding, and consequently increase cytotoxicity. We provides new insights into the GALA peptide and might boost the field of NDCs.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/M-m2VTXPE5Q/D0CC07706B

Post collegati

FRIDAY FOLD: REVISITING THE GEOSCIENCE COMMUNICATION PARDEE SYMPOSIUM

Redazione

GALA PEPTIDE IMPROVES THE POTENCY OF NANOBODY–DRUG CONJUGATES BY LIPID-INDUCED HELIX FORMATION

Redazione

CORRECTION: CARBON DOTS WITH TUNABLE DUAL EMISSIONS: FROM THE MECHANISM TO THE SPECIFIC IMAGING OF ENDOPLASMIC RETICULUM POLARITY

Redazione

A CHROMATOGRAPHY-FREE TOTAL SYNTHESIS OF A FERROCENE-CONTAINING DENDRIMER EXHIBITING THE PROPERTY OF RECOGNIZING 9,10-DIPHENYLANTHRACENE

Redazione

MEHR PLANBARKEIT BEIM BREITBANDAUSBAU

Redazione

INDAGINE DELL’INDUSTRIA METALMECCANICA E DELLA INSTALLAZIONE DI IMPIANTI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More