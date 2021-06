(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, dom 13 giugno 2021

European Commission News Brussels, 11 Jun 2021 President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen outlined the key priorities and initiatives the EU will present in meetings with leaders of world’s key economies.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/AC_21_2969