(AGENPARL) – PARIS (FRANCE), dom 22 novembre 2020 The COVID-19 crisis has exposed major weaknesses in our economies that can only be fixed through greater global co-operation and strong, targeted policy action, according to an OECD report, New Horizons, presented to the G20 Leaders Summit 21-22 November.

Fonte/Source: http://www.oecd.org/g20/g20-global-co-operation-and-strong-policy-action-needed-for-a-sustainable-recovery-oecd.htm