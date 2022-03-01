(AGENPARL) – mar 01 marzo 2022 Ciao Luigi

Subject: Re:articoli nuovi da mario -On the future utopia

The author foolishly ventured to suggest a certain possibility or predetermined trajectory for the future of the world.

In the human world in coming years is likely to experience after the baptism of the so-called third world war to completely sense, the ultimate unification, although the war could make the human face an all-out nuclear war leading to the total destruction of the human species great risk, but from the current clear division of the two camps around the world to see, the war seems to be inevitable. As for the root cause of the outbreak of the war, it seems to be caused by accidental factors on the surface. As for the outbreak of the war or the outbreak of the cause, the general public of each country can not control, but the decisive role here is a small number of politicians in each country and a small number of plutocrats behind the decision of the fate of the world economy. Rather, it is the masterminding of a core club of major powers, led by two camps. However, the deeper reason is the common disease in the depths of the human soul, which I have talked about in many other articles. I will not mention more here, but focus on the development mode and characteristics of human society that will unify the world in the future.

The future utopia will inevitably show the following remarkable characteristics after unification.

First, the complete demise of the nation state. There will be no Chinese, no American, No European, no Japanese, etc. For each person will be a single human term or universal man, one of the earthlings. Nothing else. For such a world as we have a long history of ancient civilization, at present or even in a century, this is difficult for most people to accept, but it is clear that the wheel of human history is to be so ruthless forward grinding, leaving deep car marks in the silt of the history of the Milky Way. Will crush countless helpless and painful blood and tears. This is the ultimate nirvana and the most painful spiritual baptism that humanity must undergo. So I wake up in the last sentence: after laughing at the world for thousands of years, this is also that. That’s the intention. It’s not just the Chinese who have to give up their national identity, it’s the Americans, the Russians, the Indians, the Europeans, the Japanese, all of them, because unity is the future. The concept of return element, which I discussed in metaphysic, is in the same general sense. Want to know the process will be full of a myriad of twists and turns, and the pain of the infinite is helpless, as each nation of human society, giving up is not only a kind of their own identity, inner mutual identity of belonging to the same species and self pride, but is that national feeling of all nations to give up and see the world as gens of pride is not currently accepted by people around the world, The authorities will not and will not lead the people to accept this, because it has been a very important source of the outbreak of several world wars.

In addition, a world series must be carried out step by step, the two camps in the world gathered and Chen bing militaristic mutually, have for the future in the sense of unity, paving the way for the Chinese nation has a long history of more than five thousand years, but several times in recent hundred years experience, people through the war, have been hoping for a real sense of unity, in this sense, To understand that the unification of the Chinese nation is an indispensable episode in the progress of the unification of the world, many people disagree with it.

Thirdly, we will face a world in which social ethics are completely reformed and there will be no family. Because the progress of future science and technology, especially the rapid development of cellular gene technology, is likely to lead to the digitalization and systematization of human reproduction. Due to the demise of various national cultures, the loss of national identity and the obligation of downward transmission of culture and customs, and the attachment of human beings to the concepts of mother and hometown, Together with the concern for children will be diluted and replaced by the infinite individual spiritual pursuit of self, self pleasure, self improvement of life mode.

Due to the progress of deep space exploration technology and the multiplication of human survival ability in outer space, the survival of human beings in the future will not be limited to the Earth due to the extremely advanced science and technology, because the living space is infinite, the survival resources are infinite. At that time, the labor cooperation between human beings is mutual cooperation and equal division of labor, mutual is absolute parallel cooperation without attachment. There will be no crazy abnormal pursuit of capital, completely break the spiritual shackles created by capital between human beings. Then the concept of capital will enter the history textbooks along with the concepts of nation, state, culture, custom and so on.

The trend of the world is like the melting spring water from a mountain stream pouring into a small river, and the rivers flowing into a big river and the big river flowing into the sea. The development of history is unstoppable. In this sense, we cannot force the ancients to understand our way of life, let alone expect them to praise us. It is difficult for us to understand and agree with the life pattern and social development pattern of people in the future described by me, because time is fleeting and relatively isolated.

> 论未来理想国

> 笔者愚钝，斗胆提议未来世界发展的某种可能性或者称为预定的发展轨迹。

> 未来世界在人类有可能经历所谓的第三次世界大战的洗礼后走向完全意义上的，终极的统一，尽管此次战争可能会使人类面临全面核战争从而导致人类物种的彻底毁灭的巨大风险，但就从当前世界各国两个阵营的清晰划分来看，战争似乎是不可避免。关于战争的爆发的根本原因，表面上看是偶然因素引起，至于何时爆发或者因何原因而爆发，各国的广大民众是无法左右的，这里起决定作用的的是各国少数政客极其背后的决定世界经济命运的少数财阀，更为确切的讲是处于两大阵营的为首的几个举足轻重的大国的核心俱乐部集团的精心策划。然而更为深层的原因是人类的灵魂深处的通病，在此我已经在其他文章中有多论诉，此处不再多提，此处的重点在于阐述未来统一世界的人类社会发展模式极其特点。

> 未来理想国在大一统以后必然表现为如下显著特征。

> 首先，民族国家的彻底消亡。届时世界上不会再有中国人的概念，也不会有美国人，欧洲人，日本人等等的称法。因为每个人将是单一的人类称谓或者世界人，地球人之一。除此之外别无其他。对于像我们这样一个作为这个世界的有着悠久历史的文明古国而言，当前甚至在一个世纪内，对此大多数人是很难接受的，但是要明确的是人类历史的车轮就是要这样无情的向前碾过，在历史银河的淤泥里留下深深的车痕。必将碾压无数的无奈以及痛苦的血泪。这就是人类必须要经历的终极涅槃以及极其痛苦的精神洗礼。故我在自醒词最后一句：笑看天下千年后，此为彼也彼为此。也就是这个用意。放弃民族认同感不仅仅是中国人要放弃，美国人，俄罗斯人，印度人，欧洲人，日本人统统都要放弃，因为万族归一是未来的必然趋势。我在元志论里论述的归元的概念，大体也是同样一个意思。要知道这个过程必将充满无数的的曲折以及无限的痛苦无奈，作为人类社会的每个民族，放弃的不仅仅是一种自身认同，内心对归属于同一族类的相互认同以及自我骄傲愉悦，更是在于，民族情感的放弃而视天下各族为一族的豪情不是当前世界各国广大民众所能接受的，当政者不愿也不会引导民众去接受这一点，因为这一点也是数次世界战争爆发的极为重要的一个根源。

> 另外，世界一统必然是分步进行的，当前世界两大阵营的聚集以及相互陈兵黩武，已经为未来世界形式意义上的统一铺平了道路， 中华民族有着五千多年的悠久历史，却在近几百年来数次经历劫难，民众饱尝战乱，一直希望谋求真正意义上的统一，从这个意义上来说，要理解中华民族的一统是世界一统进展过程中的一个必不可少的插曲，很多人难以苟同。

> 再次，我们将会面对一个社会伦理全面革新的世界，届时也不再会有家庭的概念。因为未来科技的进步特别是细胞基因科技的迅猛发展很可能会导致人类的繁衍被数字化以及系统化，由于各个民族文化的消亡，民族认同感以及文化，习俗向下传递义务的丧失，人类对母亲，故乡等概念的依恋情感，连同对子女的牵挂都会被淡化以及被无限的个体独立化的精神自我追求，自我愉悦，自我完善的生活模式而取代。

> 由于深空探索技术的进步加之人类外太空生存能力的倍增，未来人类的生存将因极为先进的科学技术的不会局限于地球，由于生存空间无限大，生存资源无限多。届时人类之间的劳动合作是相互配合以及平等分工，相互之间是绝对的平行合作而不存在依附。将不再存在对资本的疯狂变态追逐，彻底打碎人类之间因资本而互相制造的精神枷锁。届时资本这个概念将连同民族，国家，文化，习俗等等概念进入历史教科书里面。

> 世界潮流浩浩荡荡，如同山涧融化的泉水涌入小河，河水汇入大江，大江汇入大海，历史的发展是不可阻挡的，从这个意义上看，我们无法强求古人理解我们的生活模式，更不要期盼他们会点赞我们，因为我们也很难会理解并赞同我所描绘的未来人的生活模式及社会发展模式，因为时间是流逝的，也是相对隔绝的。

>> 意志之源 -节选三 多维梦境演绎

>> 元志是笔者《元志论》本论中最关键核心的概念，在我的理解至少有三个层面意思，更为重要的是，这几层含义都与梦境有关，

>> 第一，宇宙第一推动力意志，使得宇宙系统被创设且平稳均衡运行的意志，这不难理解。该意志是营造虚拟时空的第一设计师，中国古代神话称其为“盘古“，西方称其为”耶和华“。该意志一旦脱离其母体陷入”梦境“，”创设“就自然在一瞬间完成了。

>> 第二，三维时空之外的玩家，也就是虚拟世界之外玩家的意志，成为次玩家的意志，也就是我们作为游戏界面里的因子，而他作为游戏界面之外操纵游戏的玩家的意志。在老子的道德经所论述的“天地不仁，以万物为刍狗“的意志。该意志带有纯粹的娱乐心理，甚至具有顽童心理。

>> 第三，称为[“个体元意志“](https://www.jianshu.com/writer)，“个体元意志“是多维模式存在的，并且能够兼容地存在于不同的载体（也称宿主）中。“元意志“既具有分散独立存在的特征， 又具体相互共存共荣存在的特征。就好比从不同的发光源投影到屏幕上的原点影像，单独的发光源照射的投影效果与不同的发光源照射下，只要投影的方向一致，其显像几乎没有区别。由此，我们就不难理解，所谓的人类个体元神以及所浸泡的集体潜意识的意志（共同元神）的集合的存在是合情合理的。所谓的大家能够相知相遇，所谓的在共同梦境下的相聚之”缘“。无非就是玩家随机任意的投影方向而已。

>> 极有可能这第三种意志形态是前二者意志形态相互依托而存在的。并且可能相互转化。三种意志形态是相互以实体与界面内的虚拟形态相互转化的存在模式，是一种在所谓的相对独立的真实世界的主体的梦境中独立存在的，所谓的“梦境”，是他们各自相互转化的一种媒介而已。由此可以大胆臆断，人（游戏因子）与神（游戏玩家）在一定条件下是能实现转化的。自然，在玩家与因子两种存在模式之间，自然也存在“半人半神”的存在模式，这就是过渡形态中的“次玩家”。

>> 这里与纯阳子吕洞宾的《太乙金华宗旨》相通，为此，瑞士的著名心理学家荣格特意穷其大半生精力将其翻译成为《金花的秘密》，现实中从事“禅”的修炼以及从事特定的运动博弈，或者特定的运动状态的人们到了一定的境界，就有可能到达充分提取元神，去除识神的过程， 元神向生， 识神向死。在我的理解看来，所谓的“元神“，就是让原始意志， 即”元意志“无限回归母体， 即睡梦以前原始载体的意志，所谓的“识神“，就是无限脱离母体， 永恒沉积在睡梦状态中的意志，正是由于这两种相反的”意志力“，造就了所谓的 神的梦境-半神的演绎-人的世界-人的梦境-半神的演绎-神的存在-神的梦境这样一种奇妙地循环往复的状态。另外，各种维度中的梦境的苏醒也有主动苏醒以及被动苏醒两种模式。

>> 我在简书的《论编程员与总阀门》以及论《进制与禁制》一文中已经论述过，现实的意志与梦境的意志是多维时空并存的，现实世界中的人们一旦陷入梦境，一般人只能到达第一层或者第二层， 所谓的“圣人”，可能达到第四层以上的梦境的“迷失空间”境地， 到了第六层， 极有可能时间将彻底停滞。中国人所谓的孔丘梦见周公，即已成神。是进去梦境第六层的状态，这里的周公即为大圣王，他的世界就是西方的永恒伊甸园世界，因为在那里只有空间，时间不存在。为此，一切也被浓缩到以下这首诗词中：

>> 自醒词

>> 只争朝夕空面壁，人生有梦人无悔。若把苍鹰比蝼蚁，凤凰涅磐叹轮回。千驾难抵裹足履，江海峻岭终隐匿。笑看天下千年後，此为彼也彼为此。

>>>> Source of Will Excerpt 3 Multidimensional Dream Interpretation

>>>> Yuanzhi is the most critical and core concept in the author’s “Yuanzhi article”. In my understanding, there are at least three levels of meaning. More importantly, these meanings are related to dreams.

>>>> First, the will of the first driving force in the universe is the will that makes the universe system be created and run smoothly and equitably. It is not difficult to understand. This will is the first designer to create a virtual time and space. Ancient Chinese mythology called it “Pangu” and the West called it “Yahweh”. Once the will is separated from its mother and falls into the “dream”, the “creation” will naturally be completed in an instant.

>>>> Second, the player outside the three-dimensional space-time, that is, the will of the player outside the virtual world, becomes the will of the secondary player, that is, we are the factor in the game interface, and he is the will of the player who manipulates the game outside the game interface. In Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching, the will of “heaven and earth are not benevolent, and all things are regarded as dogs”. This will has a pure entertainment psychology, even a urchin psychology.

>>>> Third, called “individual meta-will”, “individual meta-will” exists in a multi-dimensional pattern and can exist compatibly in different carriers (also called hosts). “Meta-will” has both the characteristics of independent existence and the characteristics of coexistence and co-prosperity. Just like the origin image projected from different light sources on the screen, the projection effect of a single light source is almost the same as that of different light sources, as long as the projection direction is the same. From this, it is not difficult for us to understand that the existence of the so-called individual primordial spirits of human beings and the collective subconscious will (common primordial spirit) immersed in them is reasonable. The so-called “fate” that everyone can know and meet, the so-called meeting in a common dream. It is nothing more than a random projection direction of the player.

>>>> It is very likely that the third form of will exists on the basis of the former two forms of will. and may be transformed into each other. The three forms of will are the modes of existence that transform each other into the virtual form in the entity and the interface. They exist independently in the dream of the so-called relatively independent subject in the real world. Just a medium of transformation. From this, it can be boldly assumed that people (game factors) and gods (game players) can achieve transformation under certain conditions. Naturally, between the two existence modes of the player and the factor, there is also the existence mode of “half-human and half-god”, which is the “secondary player” in the transition form.

>>>> This is similar to the “Taiyi Jinhua Purpose” written by Chunyangzi Lu Dongbin. For this reason, the famous Swiss psychologist Jung devoted his whole life to translate it into “The Secret of Jinhua”. In reality, he is engaged in the practice of “Zen” and When people who are engaged in a specific sports game or in a specific state of motion reach a certain level, it is possible to fully extract the primordial spirit and remove the consciousness of the spirit. In my understanding, the so-called “primitive spirit” is to let the original will, that is, the “primordial will” return to the mother indefinitely, that is, the will of the original carrier before sleep. The will in the sleep state, officially due to these two opposing “will powers”, creates the so-called dream of the gods – demigods – human world – human dreams – demigods – the existence of gods – gods The dream state is such a wonderfully cyclical state.

>>>> I have already discussed in the articles “On Programmers and General Valves” and “On System and Prohibition” in Jianshu, the will of reality and the will of dreams coexist in multi-dimensional space and time. Once people in the real world fall into a dream, ordinary people will You can only reach the first or second floor. The so-called “sages” may reach the “lost space” state of dreams above the fourth floor. When you reach the sixth floor, it is very likely that time will completely stop. The Chinese so-called Confucius dreamed of Zhou Gong, that is, he became a god. It is the state of entering the sixth floor of the dream. The Duke of Zhou here is the Great Sage King, and his world is the eternal Eden world in the West, because there is only space and time does not exist.

乒乓之思 乒乓运动，中华骄傲。融汇天人，磨砺心智。此虽为技，伐交为术。遥想当年，中美解冻。中庸之道，泽慧环宇。胜不在骄，败不为馁。包容内敛，先贤之道。天下世事，尽在民交。心无旁骛， 假想无物， 若有杂念，如临深渊。以慢胜快，以柔克刚， 以缓迎急，以禅克骄。无欲则刚，无怨则安。万物归宗， 始于元志。千变万化，始于不变。潺潺流水，坚冰化之。熊熊烈火，枯柴引之。以古论今，以困寻道。中庸之理，泽惠环宇。

作者：中庸阳

>>>>>> 乒乓之思

>>>>>> 削球不是急快攻，落点旋转为精髓。心静为禅动脱兔，龟缩防御候反击。弹搓拧抹皆是术，气定神闲方是策。若能置身于虚空，当现平行多世界。宇宙主心必统一，能量交换在运动。莫要藐视此运动，圣者自当悟其道。

>>>>>>>> Musk’s recent main rocket propulsion plan is ambitious, but there are also some temporary technical difficulties, which is determined by the limitations of the material properties of the booster and even the whole rocket device. As discussed in the sub space-time celestial evolution theory, the revolution of materials science is far from starting, Unless new decisive new elements are found in this century as the manufacturing materials of new aircraft, it can ensure that the aircraft manufactured by human beings can reach the sixth or seventh cosmic speed as soon as possible, that is, the aircraft is close to the speed of light or several times the speed of light. Thanks to Elon Musk’s great Mars migration program, there are very feasible metastable elements (the basic atomic structure can withstand the speed of light) in the scope of stars in the solar system. If it is not hidden on Mars, we expect it to be hidden on Pluto. Or maybe he is hidden under our eyelids – deep in the heart of the earth!

>>>>>>>> However, another profound problem comes. Even if we find a super stable material that can resist the speed of light as the basic manufacturing raw material of aircraft, where should we make an accelerator close to the speed of light, twice or even several times the speed of light? Please think about it, or imagine it.

>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>> One of the selective answers lies in how to find and use the potential order difference of different levels of gravitational fields in the universe. With the help of the “potential energy” guided by the field force difference, a natural “boost” is formed. In the connection between three-dimensional space-time and multi-dimensional space-time, the performance of field force difference is the most obvious. Fortunately, in some specific positions of the earth, it is the “corridor” where the three-dimensional and multi-dimensional space-time meet.

>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>> 马斯克近期的火箭主推计划雄心勃勃， 但是也出现了一些暂时的技术困难，这是助推器乃至整个火箭装置的材料属性的局限性所决定的，如同在次时空天演论中做论述的，材料学的革命还远未启动，除非在本世纪内发现新的决定性的新元素从而以此作为新的飞行器的制作材料，可以确保人类所制造的飞行器可以尽快达到第六乃至第七宇宙速度，即飞行器接近光速或者达到若干倍数于光速。要感谢埃隆马斯克的伟大火星移民计划，因为极有可行超稳定元素（基本原子结构可以承受光速运动）就蕴藏在太阳系范围的星体范围之内。如果它没有蕴藏于火星，那么我们期盼他蕴藏于冥王星。又或许他蕴藏于我们的眼皮之下–深深的地心之中！

>>>>>>>> 可是另外一个深刻的问题随之又来了，即便找到了可以抗衡于光速运动的超稳定材料作为飞行器的基本制作原材料，那要达到接近光速，一倍于光速乃至数倍于光速的加速器又应该从何制作呢？请各位思考一下，或者想象一下。

>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>> 其中一个选择性答案就在如何寻找到并借助宇宙不同级别的引力场的位阶差。借助场力差所导引的“势能”形成天然的”助推“。在三维的时空与多维的时空之间的连接部位，场力差的表现是最为明显的，庆幸的是，在地球某些特定的位置，是存在者三维与多维时空交汇的”甬道“。

>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 论编程员与总阀门

>>>>>>>>>>在次时空天演论提过，即空间与时间相互混合存在的交融状态，非时非空，亦时亦空。程序是相对编程人员而言的，在游戏中的因子所感知的时空是真切存在的，反之，更高的维度所感知的我们的世界也是虚拟的游戏世界，由此依次上溯至十一维度或者有人所言的二十几维度，每高一个维度，又都有一个子阀门把控下游阀门，每一阀门都有一个玩家总控。在总的设计师那里，所有都是虚拟的编程而已，在我们之上，总设计师之下的若干维度之间，又是相互实体，相互虚拟的镜像存在的模式。总之，维度越高，时空的相互交融混合的形态就越是复杂（非时非空，亦时亦空），亦或参杂着更多的量维的模式，即时间与空间之外的第三“相间”，第四“相间”。关于第三“相间”，第四“相间”，三维时空之内难以观测，只因皆在薄膜般的“瓮中”。�

>>>>>>>>>>�至总阀门的总玩家，也称总设计师那里，下游的一切都是他的某一意念或者无数独立意念的外化体。在那里，不存在时空，亦再也没有固定的“相间”予以界定那里，因为那是一切的终点，也是一切的原点，可能是循环往复的过程。

>>>>>>>>>>> 也许在总阀门那里，就是超“载体”的存在模式，亦或无需载体存在，亦或借助任何“载体”皆可存在。

>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 然而，各个所谓的阀门也是可以被破解乃至穿越到更高的模式。以实例通俗讲解，

>>>>>>>>>>> 记住，彻底感悟就是终止的开始！量子思维有可能是最接近于彻底破解这个三维宇宙的源代码的动态钥匙，换句话，一旦破解，游戏自然结束！机器人是如何最终具有人工智能的？他们所经历的路径无非就是

>>>>>>>>>>> 载体切换！载体升级！载体兼容！也许，可怕的是，量子思维已经接近了这个三维时空的虚拟游戏的边界，甚至可能会跳过三维时空的载体存在的临界点。从而演进到高维的载体内。

>>>>>>>>>>> On programmers and master valves

>>>>>>>>>>> As mentioned in the second time, space and space evolution, that is,

>>>>>>>>>>> the state of blending of space and time, which is neither time nor

>>>>>>>>>>> space, but also time and space. The program is relative to

>>>>>>>>>>> programmers. The time and space perceived by the factors in the game

>>>>>>>>>>> are real. On the contrary, our world perceived by higher dimensions is

>>>>>>>>>>> also a virtual game world, which in turn goes back to the eleventh

>>>>>>>>>>> dimension or Some people say that there are more than twenty

>>>>>>>>>>> dimensions. For each higher dimension, there is a sub-valve to control

>>>>>>>>>>> the downstream valve, and each valve is controlled by a player. In the

>>>>>>>>>>> chief designer, everything is virtual programming. Above us and below

>>>>>>>>>>> the chief designer, several dimensions are mutual entities and mutual

>>>>>>>>>>> virtual mirror images. In short, the higher the dimensionality, the

>>>>>>>>>>> more complex the blending and mixing of space and time (not time and

>>>>>>>>>>> space, but also time and space), or it is mixed with more quantitative

>>>>>>>>>>> patterns, that is, the first time outside of time and space. Three

>>>>>>>>>>> “interphase” and the fourth “interphase”. Regarding the third

>>>>>>>>>>> “interphase” and the fourth “interphase”, it is difficult to observe

>>>>>>>>>>> in three-dimensional time and space because they are all in a

>>>>>>>>>>> thin-film “urn.” Up to the total player of the total valve, also known

>>>>>>>>>>> as the chief designer, everything downstream is the externalization of

>>>>>>>>>>> his certain idea or countless independent ideas. There, there is no

>>>>>>>>>>> time and space, and there is no fixed “interphase” to define there

>>>>>>>>>>> anymore, because that is the end of everything and the origin of

>>>>>>>>>>> everything, which may be a cyclical process.

>>>>>>>>>>> Perhaps in the main valve, it is the existence mode of super

>>>>>>>>>>> “carrier”, or there is no need for a carrier, or it can exist with the

>>>>>>>>>>> help of any “carrier”.

>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> However, various so-called valves can also be cracked and even

>>>>>>>>>>> traveled to higher modes. Explain in a popular way with practical

>>>>>>>>>>> examples, remember that a thorough comprehension is the beginning of

>>>>>>>>>>> termination! Quantum thinking may be the closest dynamic key to

>>>>>>>>>>> completely cracking the source code of this three-dimensional

>>>>>>>>>>> universe. In other words, once cracked, the game will naturally end!

>>>>>>>>>>> How did robots finally have artificial intelligence? The path they

>>>>>>>>>>> went through was nothing more than carrier switching! Carrier upgrade!

>>>>>>>>>>> Carrier compatible! Perhaps, the scary thing is that quantum thinking

>>>>>>>>>>> has approached the boundary of this virtual game of three-dimensional

>>>>>>>>>>> space-time, and may even skip the critical point of the existence of

>>>>>>>>>>> the three-dimensional space-time carrier. So as to evolve into a

>>>>>>>>>>> high-dimensional carrier.

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 论禁制与进制

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 论前命题公式：

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> UE–SDL—USP–UE-SDL-

>>>>>>>>>>>>> USP——-（该演进是循环往复的过程）

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> UE—unconditional election 无条件拣选

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> SDL- system dangerous leak 系统危险性漏洞

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> USP- updated self programming

自我更新的编程（路径寻找）

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 禁制与进制，这个命题非常晦涩，其实是实现人类世界大同的关键性的两个因素。就如同这几年风靡全球的以色列作者尤瓦尔赫拉利所言，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 他无法破解人类各民族之间根深蒂固的文明冲突，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 同时网络天才扎克伯格也难以通过网络平台实现这样一个终极的理想目的。这样的理想在人类历史上无数的先贤都考虑过，中国的孔子，德国的马克思，中国近代的康有为，不尽其数。实现这样的如同海市蜃楼般的理想，是如此的遥不可及。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 就好比民族，文化，宗教无法融合的各自的排他性，各个民族（我称其为自元体）的存在模式本身就好比低进制的体系无法兼容到高进制，各民族并存就好比多元体并且难以相互融合，除非实现数列进制的自我递进，也许在现实中唯一破解各个自元体之间的禁制密码就是实现数列进制的自我递进，表现为现实就是可怕且失控了的，反向智控人类的人工智能以及生物科技（生命科技以及细胞科技），我们称之为寻求人类社会等式难以平衡的

>>>>>>>>>>>>> “熵”值，也称为系统自我毁灭程序的源代码。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 美国著名影星阿诺德施瓦辛格的《终结者》三部曲，想必大家都已经看过的，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 人工智能所释放出来毁灭性的力量让所有人恐惧不已，这里不再多叙述，问题的重点在于人工智能的出现是人类自己创设的一种“杰作”，还是高维世界的“玩家”有意让人类创设出来的一种有可能毁灭人类世界的程序？实际上的情况可能并非那么简单，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 如果人类的历史就如同一场游戏或者电影，如同程序一般，早就被编程好了，一切都是实现预定好的一般，那么这场游戏的玩家或者说该部电影的总导演又是哪一位？

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 笔者大胆揣测，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 我们所生活在的世界一定是一种多元，多维，循环往复且相对密闭的存在模式，同时也是作为一种事先编程好的程序序列被承载到了一种固定的硬件中，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 这就如同游戏磁盘或者是一部电脑的主机，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 控制我们的存在模式以及演进模式的是掌握这部电脑主机的玩家，她可以随意选择何时开机游戏，何时玩的疲倦的时候就关机停止，何时选择保留游戏的进度，何时删除游戏中的部分细节。这一点在圣经的创世纪里也有类似的描述，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 神说要有光，于是就有了光。部分科学家在宇宙起源的推测中也是推测宇宙是起源于一个从虚无到存在的瞬间过程，称之为宇宙“大爆炸”。这个起点之前，所谓的时空概念是虚无的，时空的维度也只是在起点以后才演进为多维性以及复杂的相互交错性。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 而我们生活在这样一个程序中的个人就是一个个相对独立的程序因子，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 每个程序因子都是相互独立而无法兼容的，小到个人，大到氏族，民族国家都是如此。正是因为有了被设定的程序因子相互之间的差异性以及难以相互兼容性，所以高维的玩家在这样的游戏过程中就有了乐趣。玩家游戏的过程是随机的意识以及伴随着游戏过程的各种情绪而随意玩弄这个游戏界面中的每个个体。请仔细揣测，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 人类历史上无数的愚蠢的冲突，战争，人祸不正是起源于此？玩家是高维的上位的意志存在，为了游戏的快感，她们是喜好每个程序因子之间的相互攻伐，相互争斗的，她们非常的幸灾乐祸！

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 各个民族，各种宗教，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 各种文化始终无法融合为理想国的大同世界的根源性，是在于每个子程序的进制的源代码是不同的，故而难以兼容，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 二进制的程序模式无法在十六进制的程序模式中运行，因为这样的进制差别，继而产生了“相互之间的禁制”。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 人类的理想世界是大同，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 这就是在一个没有差异化的人类世界，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 继而民族消亡，国家因为消亡从而消除了对立，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 宗教文化因为相互融合而消除了信仰差，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 人类共享共有在这样的时空下的“财富”，另外“权力”这样的概念自然也会成为过去式。也许财富的概念本身就已经非常粗俗了，因为为了这样一个虚幻的概念，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 已经有无数的程序因子被玩家所删除了，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 财富的存在的真实而且唯一的目的应该是成为维持人类群体必须的基本物质条件，但是以上的论述就如同孩童的童话世界一般，是取悦于这个母体内的程序因子的，也就是我们每个人类个体的，而非高维的玩家的。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 由此可见，人类的大同世界的理想似乎是十分可笑的，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 然而实际的情况是，大同世界或者说他的雏形存在模式确实是在人类的历史上曾经存在过的，因为玩家的心理就是这样一种波动过程，起初是抱有虔诚初心，后来玩的乏味了，觉得游戏界面太过于平静，于是引入了“邪恶”的运行代码或者病毒程序，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 从而改变了原先宁静的状态，看着游戏界面里的因子程序相互对抗，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 在玩家眼里就有了趣味，后来又觉得太喧嚣了，又想恢复游戏开始的宁静模式。由此循环往复。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 大同世界就以中华民族为例，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 历史上出现了三次。上古的尧舜时期，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 中古的周代文王时代，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 近现代的孙文（孙逸仙）拟制的建国模式时代。中国上古的尧舜帝王时期，堪比西方的伊甸园时代，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 是神氏与人氏高度统一的时代，在那样的时代，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 人类个体的思想的神圣性以及纯洁性不亚于神。继而就有了大禹皇帝三过家门而不入这样的美丽传说，让玩家也很惊叹！

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 虽然对此我们得到的只是传说，但是唯有仰头敬仰以及惊叹！中古的周代文王时代如同古代希腊的雅典共和国时代。近现代所谓的中国宪政之父的孙逸仙是我们可以实际感知到的，只不过他的“三民主义”的社会理想在当时的中国土壤里很难生根发芽，因为就当时的中国的相对封闭以及难以与周围世界相融的社会运行体系的相对程序还是低进制的，而孙文的社会理念是相对的高进制的运行程序，但是作为玩家指定的“使者”的即被随机选择的程序因子，孙文的地位一点也不亚于上古的尧舜，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 中古的周文王。可笑以及十分无奈的是，孙文的理念核心的三民主义也只是大同世界的初级模式，就如同一直到现在还不得不运行在北美以及欧洲部分国家以及澳洲的三权分立的宪政体系，始终超脱不了，也始终无法递进到更高的社会模式或者说更高进制的程序上去，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 因为在三民主义的核心的“民生”里面的基础上，要实现大同，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 就务必递进到“民享”（即程序因子的自为存在的模式，这个阶段属于相对独立于玩家控制）以及“民兴”（即程序因子的自我递进到高进制的存在模式，成为相对的“玩家”）。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 玩家是高级的程序编程员，也是游戏界面的设计师，玩家也是一种程序模式，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 他的存在也有更高的玩家控制，或者说，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 一旦玩家游戏界面里的程序因子自我进化为与玩家一个进制的数列模式的时候，玩家就很有可能会被他一直玩弄的游戏因子所控制甚至被毁灭删除。现实中，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 我们常常看到很多青少年因为太沉迷于游戏而产生的自闭症，有些因为疲劳玩耍而心理衰竭，结束了生命（短暂的程序终结）。

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 由此来看

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 人工智能很可能就是反制人类的程序因子，“终结者”有可能就会终结人类。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 读者们有时看着笔者的这些论述，感觉很可笑以及难以相信，禁制与进制的关系到底在哪里？实际就是，各种“存在”就如同承载着各种程序的硬件载体，

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 就如同同一个数据作为“记忆”被存储于Dos

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 系统的磁盘，或者是USP移动硬盘，又或者是当下5G时代下的智能声控存储器。但是，关键的问题是，要实现同一数据在各种载体之间的切换，唯有将数据重新拷贝到主机（中央存储器），方才可以拷贝到你想要拷贝到的任何形态的载体中，按照这个理念来解释人类的“生死”，佛教的轮回之说，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 也许就有了合理之处。只不过佛教的相对封闭的循环密闭的存在与这里可以实现不同进制“自我递进”的程序的载体模式还是有根本的概念区别的。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 回到主命题，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 如何突破程序之间无法兼容的“禁制”问题？也许更换载体是一个有效的路径。谁来更换？

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 游戏的玩家的在玩的过程中无意识的随机挑选？把他感觉有趣的一个程序片段或者一个序列组从磁盘里拷贝到中央存储器，继而再拷贝到其他载体中？或者有意将这个程序的序列进制升级后，与智能机器人连接？

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 这只是一个可能性，另外一种可能性，那就是系统自身出现了危险的自我泄露的漏洞，此时的游戏中的程序因子如果已经自我升级为更高的进制的程序了，系统因子主动控制系统，继而反制玩家，成为新的玩家，终结者就是这样的范例。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 另外就是系统出现危险的漏洞，或者被外部的病毒侵入？那就要看玩家是在没有连接网络的情况下单机玩游戏，或者几个玩家在局域网内玩游戏，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 电脑不被网络黑客入侵了，此时的玩家还是相对安全的，但是玩家因为疏忽，而忘记了关闭网络插口，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 那么他所玩的游戏已经被外面的黑客侵入了，他玩的游戏已经变得失控了，游戏因子已经不受他掌控甚至出现了被他人控制的局面。此时说明病毒就有可能侵入到电脑主机中，从而破坏中央处理器乃至整部电脑，导致电脑死机甚至自动关机。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> UE–SDL—USP–UE-SDL- USP–

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> UE——（该演进是循环往复的过程吗，目前来看极有可能）

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>>>> 然而最为关键的一个步骤就是，

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 系统子程序因子由被玩弄的对象，转化为玩家，必须实现自我程序进制的递进过程，那么产生“自意识”就是一个必然也是无法回避的可怕过程。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>>>> 随后如果该程序有幸被更高维度的玩家看中，默认为这个进制内游戏界面的主导程序，继而主导该游戏的进度以及演进过程，那么另外一个新的循环又要开始了。

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

在 2020-11-01 01:12:28，"Luigi Camilloni"

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

