FUTURE USS MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL (LCS 21) COMPLETES ACCEPTANCE TRIAL

MARINETTE, Wis. – The future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) successfully completed its acceptance trial Aug. 21 after completing a series of graded, in-port and underway demonstrations on the Great Lakes for the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey.

The Navy conducted comprehensive tests of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to demonstrate the performance of the propulsion plant, ship handling and auxiliary systems during the trial. The acceptance trial is the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship to the Navy, currently planned for October.

“I was impressed by the Navy and industry team’s hard work leading up to the trial. Their dedication showed through, resulting in the strong performance during this acceptance trial. I look forward to seeing the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul join the fleet,” said Capt. Mike Taylor, LCS program manager.

Following delivery and commissioning in 2021, LCS 21 will be homeported in Mayport, Florida, with sister ships USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), USS Detroit (LCS 7), USS Little Rock (LCS 9), USS Sioux City (LCS 11), USS Wichita (LCS 13), USS Billings (LCS 15), USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) and USS St. Louis (LCS 19).

Several more Freedom-variant ships are under different construction phases at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corp. in Marinette. Cooperstown (LCS 23) was christened in February and the christening and launch of Marinette (LCS 25) are planned for October. Additional ships in the construction phase include Nantucket (LCS 27), Beloit (LCS 29) and Cleveland (LCS 31).

LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine and surface warfare missions. The Freedom-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future missions from deep water to the littorals.

LCS is now the second-largest surface ship class in production after the Navy’s DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer program. In 2019, three LCSs were delivered to the fleet, and three will be delivered in 2020 — a shipbuilding pace not seen since the 1990s.

Fonte/Source: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/SavedNewsModule/Article/2327597/future-uss-minneapolis-saint-paul-lcs-21-completes-acceptance-trial/