martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
Breaking News

SECURITY WORKS AND SUPPORTIVE WORKS FOR ACCESS CONTROL UPGRADE – BUILDING OF…

L’AMBIENTE AL CENTRO DEL VERTICE UE-BALCANI

UK EXPELS BELARUSIAN DIPLOMATS IN CLEAR MESSAGE TO LUKASHENKO’S REGIME

EDPB ADOPTS FIRST ART. 65 DECISION

10/11/2020 PACE MONITORS CONCERNED ABOUT OUTBREAK OF VIOLENCE DURING PROTEST IN YEREVAN

SWEDEN’S STRATEGY FOR THE ARCTIC REGION 2020

COVID IN CARCERE. SOVRAFFOLLAMENTO, PRIMO OSTACOLO ALLA PREVENZIONE

NEGOTIATIONS ON THE UK’S FUTURE TRADING RELATIONSHIP WITH NEW ZEALAND: UPDATE

IL RAPPORTO SU MCCARRICK, PAGINA DOLOROSA DA CUI LA CHIESA IMPARA

RAPPORTO MCCARRICK, PAROLIN: MOSSI DALLA VERITà PER EVITARE GLI ERRORI PASSATI

Agenparl

FUTURE OF MOBILITY CONFERENCE TO FOCUS ON DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ANN ARBOR (MICHIGAN), mar 10 novembre 2020

DATE: Nov. 13, 2020

EVENT: The Auto and Mobility Club @Ross, a student professional development organization at University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, holds its fifth annual Future of Mobility Conference and Case Competition. The theme is “Mobility as a driver of equity: Understanding equality of access based on income, gender and race.” The virtual conference seeks to shine a light on the need to bring diversity, equity and inclusion into the conversation and through the development process.

The event includes a case competition, panel discussion and keynote speech. The speaker will be Richard Ezike, a senior policy associate at the Urban Institute’s Research to Action Lab. Ezike, who received his doctorate in chemical engineering from U-M, manages a directive to ensure innovative technologies are accessible and inclusive of all communities.

The panelists include Jessica Robinson, co-founder and partner, Assembly Ventures; Hind Ourahou, senior mobility strategist, Detroit’s Office of Mobility Innovation; Genevieve Smith, associate director, Center for Equity, Gender and Leadership at University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business; Lisa Nuszkowski, founder and executive director, MoGo Detroit bike sharing network; and Alisyn Malek, founder and CEO, Middle Third.

SPONSORS: Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Rivian, May Mobility and Ann Arbor Spark

INFORMATION/REGISTRATION

Fonte/Source: https://news.umich.edu/future-of-mobility-conference-to-focus-on-diversity-equity-and-inclusion/

Post collegati

FUTURE OF MOBILITY CONFERENCE TO FOCUS ON DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

Redazione

SOFTBANK’S VISION FUND 2 LEADS $250-MILLION INVESTMENT IN E-SCOOTER FIRM TIER MOBILITY

Redazione

SYRIA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE ON BEHALF OF THE EU ON THE REFUGEE CONFERENCE IN DAMASCUS

Redazione

LEGAL CHALLENGE TO AFFORDABLE CARE ACT THREATENS WOMEN’S REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH CARE

Redazione

HURRICANE-TRACKING CYGNSS SATELLITE SYSTEM GETS NASA RENEWAL AS IT EXPANDS ITS REACH

Redazione

MONUMENTAL OUTDOOR SCULPTURE BY JAUME PLENSA TO CHANGE THE FACE OF U-M MUSEUM OF ART

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More