FUTURE OF MOBILITY CONFERENCE TO FOCUS ON DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

(AGENPARL) – ANN ARBOR (MICHIGAN), mar 10 novembre 2020

DATE: Nov. 13, 2020

EVENT: The Auto and Mobility Club @Ross, a student professional development organization at University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, holds its fifth annual Future of Mobility Conference and Case Competition. The theme is “Mobility as a driver of equity: Understanding equality of access based on income, gender and race.” The virtual conference seeks to shine a light on the need to bring diversity, equity and inclusion into the conversation and through the development process.

The event includes a case competition, panel discussion and keynote speech. The speaker will be Richard Ezike, a senior policy associate at the Urban Institute’s Research to Action Lab. Ezike, who received his doctorate in chemical engineering from U-M, manages a directive to ensure innovative technologies are accessible and inclusive of all communities.

The panelists include Jessica Robinson, co-founder and partner, Assembly Ventures; Hind Ourahou, senior mobility strategist, Detroit’s Office of Mobility Innovation; Genevieve Smith, associate director, Center for Equity, Gender and Leadership at University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business; Lisa Nuszkowski, founder and executive director, MoGo Detroit bike sharing network; and Alisyn Malek, founder and CEO, Middle Third.

SPONSORS: Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Rivian, May Mobility and Ann Arbor Spark

