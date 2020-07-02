(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), gio 02 luglio 2020
On June 16 2020, the Senate referred to the Environment and Communications Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 11 August 2020:
The future of Australia Post’s service delivery, with particular reference to:
- the Australian Postal Corporation (Performance Standards) Amendment Regulations 2020 and their impact on services, the Australia Post workforce and affected businesses;
- the impact of COVID-19 on the financial position of Australia Post and its future;
- a sustainable plan for Australia Post to provide:
- services that meet community needs and expectations,
- job security for its workforce, and
- support for regional and metropolitan licensed post offices:
- international and domestic trends with parcels, letters and pricing; and
- any related matters.
Fonte/Source: https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Environment_and_Communications/AustraliaPost