FUTURE OF AUSTRALIA POST’S SERVICE DELIVERY

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), gio 02 luglio 2020

On June 16 2020, the Senate referred to the Environment and Communications Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 11 August 2020:

The future of Australia Post’s service delivery, with particular reference to:

  1. the Australian Postal Corporation (Performance Standards) Amendment Regulations 2020 and their impact on services, the Australia Post workforce and affected businesses; 
  2. the impact of COVID-19 on the financial position of Australia Post and its future;
  3. a sustainable plan for Australia Post to provide:
    1. services that meet community needs and expectations,
    2. job security for its workforce, and
    3. support for regional and metropolitan licensed post offices:
  4. international and domestic trends with parcels, letters and pricing; and
  5. any related matters.

Fonte/Source: https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Environment_and_Communications/AustraliaPost

