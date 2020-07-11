FUSION OF BIOBASED VINYLOGOUS URETHANE VITRIMERS WITH DISTINCT MECHANICAL PROPERTIES

As a class of recyclable thermoset, vitrimers are generally constructed by introducing dynamic chemistry into various synthetic or biobased building blocks. Particularly, biobased vitrimers have drawn increasing interest because of the utilization of renewable resources. The wide range of constructing resources and different mechanical properties of resulting networks highlight the fusion of vitrimers with distinct mechanical properties in the recycling process. However, most vitrimers have only investigated their own reprocessability, or fusion of identical polymer networks. Herein, we report the concept of melding two biobased vinylogous urethane vitrimers with distinct mechanical properties. Two distinct biobased vinylogous urethane vitrimers were prepared by reacting acetoacetate-modified cardanol with two different diamines (MXDA or PACM). It was found that these vitrimers can be successfully fused and that, after three rounds of hot press, the mechanical and thermal properties of the fused vitrimer are comparable to that of a homogeneous vitrimer prepared using premixed MXDA and PACM diamines, the ratio of which is the same as prefused two vitrimers. This capability of fusing two distinct vitrimers also features the flexible window of targeting mechanical properties that can be achieved by simply adjusting the ratio of these vitrimers.