(AGENPARL) – London mar 04 febbraio 2020

Officers investigating the murder of 20-year-old Crosslom Davis in Deptford on 6 December 2019 have charged a further three males with offences.

All three males were arrested after a car was stopped at Dover Docks in Kent at around 03:00hrs on Sunday, 2 February.

[B] Jedaiah Param, 20 () of Norwood High Street, West Norwood was charged with murder and possession of points and blades on Monday, 3 February. He appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 4 February and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 6 February.

[C] Dejourn Dacosta – 21 () of Elmworth Grove, Dulwich and [D] a 17-year-old male were charged with perverting the course of justice – both appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 3 February; they will next appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 2 March.

Previously, [A] Elijah Morgan – 19 () of no fixed abode was charged on 5 January with the murder of Crosslom Davis and possession of an offensive weapon. He will next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on 30 March.

An investigation was launched after police were called at approximately 03:00hrs on Friday, 6 December 2019 to reports of a stabbing in Bronze Street, SE8.

Crosslom Davis, 20, was found suffering stab injuries – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries continue by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.