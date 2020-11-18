FURTHER ARRESTS OVER VIOLENT DISORDER, HALTON MOOR, LEEDS.

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 18 novembre 2020

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Detectives investigating two incidents of violent disorder in the Halton Moor area of Leeds have arrested four people this morning.

The males, aged 12, 16, 17 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to incidents in Kendal Drive on November 7 and Rathmell Road on November 8.

The incidents saw police officers and their vehicles repeatedly targeted with bricks and fireworks, and public order units had to be deployed to disperse those involved.

An increased police presence was maintained in the area over the following days and there were no further incidents.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out a comprehensive investigation to identify those involved, which includes a full analysis of all available CCTV and footage from officers’ body-worn cameras.

Two men and a youth, who were arrested on the weekend when the incidents occurred, have been charged with a number of offences, including two of them in relation to disorder in Ullswater Crescent, Halton Moor, on September 19, 2019, during which a police crime scene investigator’s van was set on fire.

Officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team are continuing to work closely alongside partner agencies, particularly the local council and local elected members, to reassure the community and co-ordinate wider work to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Chief Superintendent Damien Miller, Leeds District Commander, said: “Today’s arrest phase should clearly illustrate our determined aim of ensuring that those involved in these completely unacceptable incidents are appropriately held to account.

“We owe it to the law-abiding majority of people in Halton Moor to send a very clear message that those who engage in this type of behaviour will face the consequences of their actions.

“It is important to highlight that the incidents of that weekend, while serious and significant, appear to have been down to a minority of individuals and do not reflect life in general in Halton Moor or indicate any wider tensions. Those who seek to unfairly label the area on the basis of these incidents are doing a real disservice to this community.

“We will be continuing to progress the criminal investigation and to work closely alongside our partner agencies to ensure that the area remains a safe place for people to live their lives.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting Operation Digpark reference or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/further-arrests-over-violent-disorder-halton-moor-leeds