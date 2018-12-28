Further arrest in Edmonton murder

(AGENPARL) – London ven 28 dicembre 2018 Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Richard Odunze-Dim in Edmonton on Tuesday, 18 December have made a new arrest and continue to appeal for witnesses. An 18-year-old man [F] was arrested today (Friday, 28 December) at an address in north London on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to an east London police station where he remains.Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, who is leading the investigation, said: “Whilst we have made a new arrest in this investigation, we still want to hear from any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the attack, or have heard anything about it since.“We understand that any witnesses may be frightened to contact us, but rest assured, we will treat all information in a sensitive manner. I urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or persons with information to come forward so that I can give justice to Richard and his family, whose lives have been ruined by this tragic and brutal murder of their loved one. “Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could really help take a murdered off the streets and may help save more lives.” A spokesman for Richard’s family reiterated: “Whoever is protecting these individuals, or knows anything about this at all, must come forward. Too many families have gone through the pain that we are going through now. “We do not want vengeance – we just want the violence to end.”Police were initially called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 21:15hrs on Tuesday 18 December to reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound inside an address in St Joseph’s Road, N9.Officers, including firearms officers, attended. Richard was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:10hrs. A post-mortem examination that took place on Friday, 21 December found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.Three men arrested at the scene – [A] 24; [B] 19 and [C] 17 years – have since been released with no further action. Two other men – [D] 19 and [E] 23 years – arrested on Sunday, 23 December, have now been bailed to a date in mid-January 2019.Anyone with information is asked to contact the dedicated HMCC incident room on or call police on 101, quoting the reference CAD 7822/18Dec.Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.You can also tweet police via