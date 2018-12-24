Further appeal for witnesses as police name victim of Edmonton shooting

(AGENPARL) – London lun 24 dicembre 2018 Police have named the victim of a fatal shooting in Edmonton as 20-year-old Richard Odunze-Dim, as they continue to appeal for information to bring those responsible to justice.Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 21:15hrs on Tuesday 18 December to reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound inside an address in St Joseph’s Road, N9.Officers, including firearms officers, attended. Richard Odunze-Dim was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:10hrs. His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination took place at Haringey Mortuary on Friday, 21 December where the cause of death was found to be a gunshot wound.Officers from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command have arrested five males on suspicion of murder. Three were arrested at the scene – [A] 24; [B] 19 and [C] 17 years. They have since been released with no further action. Two men – [D] 19 and [E] 23 years – were arrested on Sunday, 23 December. They remain in custody at this time.Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes leading the investigation said: “This Christmas is going to be incredibly hard for Richard’s family who have lost someone dear in a senseless act of violence.“Despite it being within the festive season, my officers will be working tirelessly around the clock to establish the motive for the shooting and apprehend the dangerous individuals involved.”Although, we have two suspects in custody, I urge anyone who may have witnessed this murder or who has information to contact police without delay.”A spokesman for Richard’s family said: “Whoever knows anything about this must come forward and assist the police. Whoever is protecting these individuals must come forward. “Our circumstances are no different – too many families have gone through the pain that we are going through now. “We do not want vengeance we just want the violence to end.”Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room on or call police on 101 and quote CAD 7822/18Dec.Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.Documents: