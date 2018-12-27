Further appeal after fatal shooting in Edmonton

(AGENPARL) – London gio 27 dicembre 2018 Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Richard Odunze-Dim in Edmonton on Tuesday, 18 December will tonight be revisting the scene nine days after the murder in a bid to generate new information to help progress their enquiries.The renewed appeal direct to the public will take place in the St Joseph’s Road area in Edmonton between 19:20 and 22:10 hours on Thursday 27 December as the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) team continues to urge any witnesses to come forward.Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, said: “My officers continue to work around the clock during this festive season in order to build up a picture of what led to this senseless act of violence.”Richard’s relatives have lost a beloved member of their family just days before Christmas and remain utterly devastated. Both they and us urgently need any witnesses to this terrible act to come forward and speak to us. Any information, however inconsequential it might appear, could prove of vital assistance to us. If you know anything, please don’t hesitate to contact the incident room – or Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.”A spokesman for Richard’s family reiterated: “Whoever is protecting these individuals, or knows anything about this at all, must come forward. Too many families have gone through the pain that we are going through now. “We do not want vengeance – we just want the violence to end.”Police were initially called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 21:15hrs on Tuesday 18 December to reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound inside an address in St Joseph’s Road, N9.Officers, including firearms officers, attended. Richard was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:10hrs. A post-mortem examination that took place on Friday, 21 December found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.Officers from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command have to date made five arrests on suspicion of murder. Three men arrested at the scene – [A] 24; [B] 19 and [C] 17 years – have since been released with no further action. Two other men – [D] 19 and [E] 23 years – arrested on Sunday, 23 December, have now been bailed to a date in mid * January 2019.Anyone with information is asked to contact the dedicated HMCC incident room on or call police on 101, quoting the reference CAD 7822/18Dec.Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.You can also tweet police via @MetCCDocuments: