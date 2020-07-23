giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
FUNDING FOR CHILD CARE IN ALBERTA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), gio 23 luglio 2020

From: Employment and Social Development Canada

Media advisory

Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schulz will join federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen to announce a new funding agreement for early learning and child care.


When
Thursday, July 23
9:30 a.m.

Location
*Please note: To ensure the health and safety of all participants, media and staff – and in keeping with practices in other jurisdictions – reporters will not be permitted into the room and will only be able to participate via teleconference. Camera coverage will be pooled.

Participants

  • Hon. Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Children’s Services
  • Hon. Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development


Teleconference information (if applicable)
Calgary media dial in: 1-587-333-0001 
Edmonton media dial in: 1-825-500-5007
Toll-free media dial in: 1-800-578-9520
Passcode:  699729

  • Reporters must provide their conference ID, name, affiliation, and telephone number to the conference operator
  • Reporters are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes early to ensure participation
  • Participants will be able to hear all questions and responses
    •  To ask a question: Press *1
    • To exit question queue: Press *2


Additional information

Contacts

Media inquiries
Brock Harrison (acting press secretary)
<a of Staff, Minister of Children's Services

Jessica Eritou
<a Assistant for Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/news/2020/07/ma-hussen-20-000641.html

