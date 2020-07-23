FUNDING FOR CHILD CARE IN ALBERTA

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), gio 23 luglio 2020
Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schulz will join federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen to announce a new funding agreement for early learning and child care.
Thursday, July 23
9:30 a.m.
- Hon. Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Children’s Services
- Hon. Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
