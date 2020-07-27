FUNDING BOOST FOR RESEARCH INTO PALLIATIVE CARE DURING COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), lun 27 luglio 2020

Since April 2020, researchers in the Cicely Saunders Institute have been leading a collaboration investigating how palliative and end of life care have responded to COVID-19 in the UK and across the world. The study – CovPall – has recently received a boost in funds from the COVID-19 Rapid Response Rolling Call, a joint initiative between UK Research and Innovation, Department of Health and Social Care and the National Institute for Health Research. This is in addition to the support it has received from Cicely Saunders International and the NIHR Applied Research Collaboration South London.

During the pandemic, palliative care services and hospices have rapidly changed how they work. They are supporting existing patients who don’t have COVID-19 and those with COVID-19 who have severe symptoms or are dying. Some of the symptoms, such as breathlessness, fever, agitation and pain, are very distressing. But the symptoms that people experience and the best treatments for these symptoms are not well understood in this new disease.

The CovPall study aims to rapidly evaluate the palliative care response in COVID-19 to improve care now and in the future through two workstreams. The first will collect survey data from health professionals to find out how palliative care and hospice services have changed; how their staff, volunteers and others have adapted what they do; and the challenges and innovations involved. The second workstream will research the symptoms and problems patients have, how they change over time, what treatments / therapies are used and what seems to work best. Data collection is repeated after six to eight weeks to understand the changes in practice over time and early findings released so health services, policy makers and the research community can respond effectively to this and future pandemics.

Alongside researchers from the Cicely Saunders Institute, the CovPall team also involves experts from the International Observatory of End of Life Care at Lancaster University, Hull York Medical School and The Martin House Research Centre in partnership with University of York.