FUNDED TRAINEESHIP FOR YOUNG GRADUATES AT THE EU DELEGATION TO T

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in the United States of America?

What we offer?

A traineeship of up to 6 months within the Press and Public Diplomacy Section of the EU Delegation the United States of America, starting in September 2020, subject to respect to the local legislation as well as the national legislation of the candidate(s) if non-resident.

The Press and Public Diplomacy section works to enhance awareness of the EU in the U.S. From engaging on social media to responding to public inquiries, the section serves as the Delegation’s first line of contact with the public and press. Maintaining close contact with U.S. media, the section provides up-to-date information and analyses of EU developments. It produces a wide range of content, from its publication on Medium to its podcast series – EU Now. The section manages education initiatives and programs in support of the EU’s policy agenda and organizes a variety of policy-related events and conferences, cultural festivals, study tours, and press briefings.

Main tasks:

Assisting with the organization of cultural and policy events

Supporting the section with digital communications (website, social media, video and photography)

Supporting the grants team with funding programs

Providing research assistance for the section

Answering public inquiries

Preparing minutes of section meetings

Qualifications or special requirements:

In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to the United States of America and thus candidates currently residing in the United States of America might be preferred

Knowledge in the EU, transatlantic, or international affairs

Knowledge of digital communications and social media would be an asset

Some experience with event organization would be an asset

Background in grants, funding programmes would be an asset

Fluency in English

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail address Delegation-USA- <a :

A detailed Europass curriculum vitae ( CV )

) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship – Press and Public Diplomacy

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 – Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

Non-resident candidates must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected application, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin.

