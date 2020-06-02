FUNDAMENTAL UNDERSTANDING ON ACIDIC OXYGEN EVOLUTION REACTION: MECHANISM STUDY AND STATE-OF-THE-ART CATALYSTS

Oxygen evolution reaction (OER), as the anodic reaction of the water electrolysis (WE), suffers greatly from low reaction kinetics and thereby hampers the WE from large-scale application. Seeking active, stable, and cost-effective OER catalysts in acidic media is therefore of great significance. In this perspective, studying the reaction mechanism and exploiting advanced anode catalysts are of equal importance, where the former provides guidance for material structure engineering towards a better catalytic activity. In this review, we first summarize the currently proposed OER catalytic mechanisms, i.e., the adsorbate evolution mechanism (AEM) and lattice oxygen evolution reaction (LOER). Subsequently, we critically reviewed several acidic OER electrocatalysts reported recently, with focus on structure-performance correlation. Finally, a few suggestions on exploring future OER catalysts are proposed.