venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
Agenparl

FUNCTIONAL ZWITTERIONIC BIOMATERIALS FOR ADMINISTRATION OF INSULIN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 07 agosto 2020

Insulin administration is necessary for patients with type 1 diabetes and advanced type 2 diabetes. However, there are many drawbacks associated with it, such as hypoglycemia and loss of insulin activity. Zwitterions with antifouling, nonthrombogenic, and cell-compatible properties have attracted wide scientific interest, particularly in biomedical applications. This review focuses on the application of functional zwitterionic materials for a variety of modes of insulin administration including controlled insulin release systems, improving insulin activity, and encapsulation of islet cells. In particular, the relationships between the function of zwitterionic materials and the administration of insulin are discussed in detail. Finally, the challenges and future of zwitterionic materials in the administration of insulin are summarized.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/D0BM00986E

