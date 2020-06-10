FUNCTIONAL TERPYRIDYL IRON COMPLEXES FOR IN VIVO PHOTOACOUSTIC IMAGING

Photoacoustic (PA) imaging has received extensive attention in the last decade owing to its ultra-high resolution in deep tissue penetration. However, designing functional PA probes with tunable molecular structure at low cost remains a significant challenge. Herein, we have rationally designed three triple-pyridyl iron complexes with different water solubility. These complexes possess a higher photothermal conversion efficiency owing to their rapid excited-state deactivation, rendering them suitable PA probes. Notably, the photothermal conversion efficiency of one complex denoted S-Fe reached 29.6%. Additionally, S-Fe has excellent solubility and biocompatibility, which enable PA imaging in vivo. Pharmacokinetics evaluation demonstrated that the complex was minimal invasive in live animals and displayed a relatively fast metabolism rate. This study, which uses inexpensive iron complexes as PA agents, has upgraded the toolbox for PA imaging and correlated multi-modal imaging applications.