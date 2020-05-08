FULLERENE-BASED 0D FERROELECTRICS/MULTIFERROICS FOR ULTRAHIGH-DENSITY AND ULTRAFAST NONVOLATILE MEMORIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01797C, Paper
Tingting Zhong, Menghao Wu
Recently, the existence of room-temperature ferroelectricity has been experimentally confirmed in a number of two-dimensional (2D) materials. With switching barrier large enough against thermal fluctuation, ferroelectricity in even lower dimension…
