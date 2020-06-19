venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
FULL-VISIBLE-SPECTRUM LIGHTING REALIZED BY A NOVEL EU2+-DOPED CYAN-EMITTING BOROSILICATE PHOSPHOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 giugno 2020

White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) have become one of the first choice in the field of lighting ascribing to their unique advantages. In the traditional system of near-ultraviolet (NUV) chips combining with blue/green/red-emitting phosphors, the partial absence of a blue-green cavity makes it difficult to achieve full-spectrum emission. Accordingly, cyan-emitting phosphors can effectively compensate for this part of the missing. Therefore, it is necessary and urgent to explore the cyan-emitting phosphor with excellent luminous performance. Herein, we have designed and prepared a novel cyan-emitting borosilicate phosphor Ba3Ca4(BO3)3(SiO4)Cl: xEu2+ (BCBS: xEu2+). Its crystal structure was determined by powder X-ray diffraction and Rietveld methods. The BCBS: xEu2+ phosphors have a wide excitation band covering the UV-NUV region and can emit a broad cyan light. The emission peaks at 488 nm with a large full width at half maximum (FWHM) of 118 nm excited by 350 nm. There are three different Eu2+ luminescence centers in BCBS: xEu2+, which are determined by analyzing the structure and decay curves. The optimal concentration was x = 0.04 and the quantum efficiency of BCBS: 0.04Eu2+ sample was 31.2%. In addition, by combining BCBS: Eu2+, Sr2SiO4: Eu2+ and (Ca, Sr)AlSiN3: Eu2+ phosphors with a 395 nm NUV chip, a WLED lamp was obtained. The emitted white light can display excellent performances of CIE = (0.3655, 0.3641), CCT = 4337 K and CRI = 90.1. All the results demonstrate that the BCBS: Eu2+ phosphors have potential applications in full-visible-spectrum lighting.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/0ksahtzcrug/D0CE00794C

