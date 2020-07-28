(AGENPARL) – TOKYO, mar 28 luglio 2020

Fujifilm launches “FUJIFILM Shoe Mount Flash EF-60” -Compact high-power flash as an accessory for the X and GFX Series of digital cameras

-Enables wireless flash lighting operation by combining with the FUJIFILM Wireless Commander EF-W1

TOKYO, July 28, 2020 — FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is pleased to announce the launch of the “FUJIFILM Shoe Mount Flash EF-60” (EF-60) in August 2020, adding another accessory for the X Series and GFX Series of digital cameras.

The EF-60 is a compact yet powerful hot-shoe mount flash, offering the maximum guide number* of 60**. It can be combined with the “FUJIFILM Wireless Commander EF-W1” (EF-W1), to be released at the same time, to enable wireless off-camera flash operation. This allows users to control lighting with their inspiration to suit a variety of shooting situations for creative photographic effects.





The EF-60 is a compact hot-shoe mount flash measuring 97mm x 73mm and weighing just 300g*** despite its powerful output with the maximum guide number of 60. The output can be precisely adjusted to add dimensions to various situations with light and shade. The flash can be combined with the EF-W1 to enable wireless off-camera flash operation. This allows users to position the flash beside or behind a main subject to provide lighting from various directions, or synch and fire multiple flash units simultaneously for multi-flash photography, facilitating diverse photographic expression. The flashhead can be manually angled 180 degrees left-to-right and 90 degrees upward so that the light can be bounced off a ceiling or wall to create indirect lighting, which provides natural lights to capture the subject’s facial expressions and the ambience of the scene with greater nuance.

Fujifilm will continue to expand the X and GFX Series of digital cameras and the extensive range of interchangeable lenses as well as camera accessories including the new EF-60 to deliver the joy of photography and photographic pleasure.

* A value representing the output capacity of a flash unit. It is calculated by multiplying the flash’s distance from a subject with the aperture value (f-stop) of the lens.

** At ISO 100・m and 200mm angle coverage

At ISO 100・m and 200mm angle coverage *** Excluding the weight of batteries

1. Main product features

(1) Compact yet high-power output

The EF-60 is a compact hot-shoe mount flash measuring 97mm x 73mm and weighing just 300g for excellent portability.

It boasts a powerful output with the maximum guide number of 60. The output can be precisely adjusted to add dimensions to various situations with light and shade for accentuating the main subject matter.

(2) Enabling wireless off-camera flash operation when combined with a wireless commander unit, to be released at the same time

The EF-60 features the Nissin Air System (NAS) *4 wireless communications receiver. When combined with the EF-W1, users can enjoy wireless off-camera flash operation. The use of the radiowave system offers wireless communication stability, allowing users to position the unit beside or behind a subject to light it from various directions with ease.

The EF-W1 can synch multiple flash units for multi-flash lighting. Synched flash units can be divided into several groups, each of which can have different output settings, to achieve a lighting setup with users' inspiration for creative flair.

(3) Extensive functions for ease of shooting

The flashhead can be manually angled 180 degrees left-to-right and 90 degrees upward so that the light can be bounced off a ceiling or wall to create indirect lighting. This provides natural lights to capture the subject’s facial expressions and the ambience of the scene with greater nuance.

The EF-60 offers the illumination angles to cover the focal lengths of 24 – 200mm *5 . When the built-in diffuser panel is used, the angle is expanded up to 16mm *5 in focal length. The flash also has the Auto Zoom function, automatically adjusting the illumination angle according to the view angle of the mounted lens, thereby preventing light falloff at the corners and providing appropriate brightness.

In the TTL mode, the EF-60 automatically adjusts light output according to the flash's distance from the subject, aperture value, ISO sensitivity and other settings, making it easier than ever to enjoy flash photography and produce high-quality images. Users can also choose to use the Manual mode for precise manual control over light output, enabling versatility in photographic expression.

The EF-60 offers the High Speed Synch function, enabling the use of the flash in a fast shutter speed up to 1/8000 seconds. This broadens the scope of photographic expression, allowing users to keep the aperture wide open even in bright daylight outdoors and add a beautiful off-focus background in portrait photography.

*4 NAS is a registered trademark of Nissin Japan Ltd.

*5 Equivalent in the 35mm film format

Product Images

