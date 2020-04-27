lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
FUGRO WINS ROV AND SURVEY SUPPORT CONTRACT WITH GLOBAL MARINE GROUP

(AGENPARL) – THE NETHERLANDS, lun 27 aprile 2020

GMG are in the process of upgrading the Normand Clipper in preparation for projects this summer and both the ROV systems and the survey package will be installed ready for future operations from Fugro’s remote operations centre (ROC) in Aberdeen, Scotland.

As part of the contract, Fugro will provide two Fugro core vehicles (FCVs) from their FCV600 model portfolio. The FCV600 is a versatile work-class ROV (WROV) and will allow Fugro to support the Normand Clipper across a range of operations, with primary focus on subsea cable-laying for the offshore utilities and renewables markets. The FCV600 model can be fitted with a custom-built tracked skid, which improves operability by up to 30 % in strong currents compared to free-flying ROVs.

Alastair McKie, Director Positioning and Construction Support Europe at Fugro, announced: “We are pleased to have been awarded this contract by Global Marine Group and look forward to supporting their remote operations on the Normand Clipper.”

Mike Daniel, Managing Director of Global Offshore, part of the GMG, said: “These two Fugro ROVs form an important part of our wider upgrade and mobilisation plan for the Normand Clipper, ahead of some exciting projects for us in the coming months.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.fugro.com/media-centre/news/fulldetails/2020/04/27/fugro-wins-rov-and-survey-support-contract-with-global-marine-group

