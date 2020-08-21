FUGRO SUPPORTS TXDOT ON MAJOR DALLAS HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

(AGENPARL) – THE NETHERLANDS, ven 21 agosto 2020

Fugro is delivering their services under a 5-year (2019-2024) indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ) for TxDOT and this is the first work authorisation issued under the IDIQ. Fugro’s final deliverables for this important infrastructure project are scheduled for March 2021.

With a goal of decreasing congestion and improving safety at the interchange of US Highway 80 and Interstate Highway 635, the TxDOT highway improvement project requires multiple new and reconstructed bridges, retaining structures, noise walls, traffic lanes and frontage roads, in addition to reconstructing the existing interchange. Fugro’s work on the project began in May and involves a comprehensive geotechnical campaign totalling nearly 400 soil boreholes and over 200 pavement cores. To expedite data collection, Fugro is using drilling rigs that can acquire both soil and pavement samples from the same machine. This specialised technology increases efficiency and minimises traffic disruption in the work area.

Laboratory testing of selected soil and rock samples will be performed at Fugro’s Dallas facility to evaluate the strength and compressibility characteristics of the subsurface materials. Fugro will also perform geotechnical analysis and provide engineering recommendations for constructing the more than 75 retaining walls required by the project.

“Given a long and successful history with TxDOT, we are thrilled to be participating in this important project,” said Ray Wood, Fugro’s Director of Land Site Characterisation and Consulting in the US. “In the past several years, the Dallas District has utilised Fugro’s services for other complex projects. We understand the critical nature of their mission and are pleased to help them ensure safe and reliable transportation systems throughout the region.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.fugro.com/media-centre/news/fulldetails/2020/08/21/fugro-supports-txdot-on-major-dallas-highway-improvement-project