FUGRO AND NYK TEAM UP WITH OYO CORPORATION FOR JAPAN’S OFFSHORE WIND INDUSTRY

(AGENPARL) – THE NETHERLANDS, mar 26 gennaio 2021

The addition of OYO to the team will further strengthen Fugro and NYK’s position as leading service providers for the growing offshore wind site characterisation market in Japan.

Fugro, NYK and OYO will provide a comprehensive service for the offshore wind energy industry in Japan through the combination of the joint operation of an offshore geotechnical investigation vessel by NYK and Fugro, Fugro’s global knowledge and experience in site investigations for offshore wind farms, and OYO’s insights into the Japanese geoscience market.

Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Marine Site Characterisation Director for Asia-Pacific, said: “We’re delighted to welcome OYO to the team alongside Fugro and NYK and view this as another positive step forward for the Japanese offshore wind industry. OYO’s mission to contribute to the creation of a safe and secure society blends perfectly with Fugro’s vision to create a safe and liveable world, and increasing the proportion of renewable energy generated in Japan is our joint investment in Japan’s greener future.”

(Image courtesy of Piet Sinke)

Fonte/Source: https://www.fugro.com/media-centre/news/fulldetails/2021/01/26/fugro-and-nyk-team-up-with-oyo-corporation-for-japan-s-offshore-wind-industry

