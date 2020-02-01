(AGENPARL) – Australian, sab 01 febbraio 2020

This content is under review. The fuel quality function transferred to the Department of Industry, Science Energy and Resources as a result of the Administrative Arrangements Order made on 5 December 2019 with effect from 1 February 2020.

Fuel supplied in Australia must meet the standards under the Fuel Quality Standards Act 2000 and the Fuel Quality Standards Regulations 2019. The standards apply to petrol, diesel, biodiesel, autogas and ethanol E85.

Fuel has a significant impact on our health and environment. Poor quality fuel can increase vehicle emissions, which damage the environment and are dangerous to our health.

By setting requirements for certain fuel types we can reduce negative environmental impacts, and improve public health and vehicle performance.

Our role

Our department:

sets fuel standards that industry must comply with

monitors industry compliance with these standards

assesses requests from businesses who need to supply fuel that varies from the fuel standards

reviews fuel standards over time as new products come into the market

Contact us

Email fuelquality [at] industry.gov.au

Write to us at: Fuel Quality Standards, GPO Box 2013, Canberra ACT 2601

