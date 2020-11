FST WORLD SCIENCE DAY 2020 VIRTUAL PANEL DISCUSSION: VIRTUAL LEARNING: RISKS AND REWARDS

(AGENPARL) – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, lun 09 novembre 2020

The Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) commemorates World Science Day 2020 with a virtual Panel Discussion on the topic, Virtual Learning: Risks and Rewards – Charting a Course Towards a More Efficient Education System under their Open Science Discussion series.

The virtual discussion takes place on Thursday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m. (EST) via The UWI St. Augustine Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/UWISTA.

Panellists are as follows:

Ms. Diana Ragbir-Shripat, PhD Candidate, DCIT, FST;

Ms. Antonia Tehka-De Freitas, President, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association;

Ms. Zena Ramatali, Interim President, National Parent Teacher Association;

Dr. Christine Descartes, Developmental Psychologist; Lecturer UWI;

Dr. Dianne Thurab-Nkhosi, Senior Programme Officer, Quality Assurance Unit, UWI;

Moderator – Dr. Phaedra Mohammed, Lecturer, Department of Computing and Information Technology (DCIT), FST.

