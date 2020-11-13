FSS VIRTUAL SEMINAR: OUR EDUCATION, OUR VOICE: STUDENT CONVERSATION ON POST-COVID-19 CHALLENGES

(AGENPARL) – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, ven 13 novembre 2020

The Distance Education and Outreach Committee of the Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS) hosts a virtual Seminar on Our Education, Our Voice: Student Conversation on Education at The UWI Post-COVID-19 Challenges, and Opportunities.

Tune in to this student-led discussion featuring Student Guild 2020 President, Warren Anderson, Kobe Sandy, Cheri Kandis Lewis, Chad Maraj, Nazim Mohammed, Jael Goddard and Esolone Dumont.

The seminar takes place on Thursday, November 19 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 1:30 p.m. (EST).

To attend, please email:

For more information, please call 662-2002 exts. 82673/82405 or email Ms. Jeselle Joseph at <a or Ms. LaShea Edwin at <a

For more about the Faculty of Social Sciences, please visit https://sta.uwi.edu/fss/.