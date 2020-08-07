FSS AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC. – SUSPENSION OF LICENCES

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, ven 07 agosto 2020

The Licensee is licensed to operate a domestic service, small aircraft, a scheduled international service, small aircraft, and a non-scheduled international service, small aircraft.

The Licensee has ceased to meet the requirement to have the prescribed liability insurance coverage under subparagraphs 61(a)(iii), 69(1)(a)(iii) and 73(1)(a)(iii) of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10 (CTA).

Pursuant to subsections 63(1) and 72(1) and paragraph 75(1)(a) of the CTA, the licences are suspended.

The licences will be automatically reinstated when the Manager, Licensing and Charters Division is satisfied that the requirements of subparagraphs 61(a)(ii) and (iii), 69(1)(a)(ii) and (iii) and 73(1)(a)(ii) and (iii) of the CTA are met and provided that the other requirements of paragraphs 61(a), 69(1)(a) and 73(1)(a) of the CTA continue to be met.

The licences will be automatically cancelled if they are not reinstated within one year from the date of this Order.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/569486