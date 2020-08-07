venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
Breaking News

COVID-19: COMUNICAZIONI DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO SULLE MISURE DI CONTENIMENTO

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), AUGURI BUON LAVORO A PREFETTO PIANTEDOSI

TURKSON: TURISMO RESPONSABILE SIA IL VOLANO PER L’ECONOMIA RURALE

LA CUPOLA DI BRUNELLESCHI A FIRENZE. I 600 ANNI DI UN’IMPRESA IMPOSSIBILE

MISURE PER EVITARE DIFFUSIONE COVID-19: COMUNICAZIONI PREMIER IN AULA

SPORT, SPADAFORA: RIPRESA ATTIVITA’ NEL MASSIMO RISPETTO DEI PROTOCOLLI E LINEE GUIDA

DL AGOSTO, PEZZOPANE-MORGONI (PD): INSERIRE MISURA RISOLUTIVA PER AUMENTO BOLLETTE GAS FAMIGLIE…

PREFETTO DI ROMA, SALVINI: BUON LAVORO A MATTEO PIANTEDOSI, FARÀ CERTAMENTE BENISSIMO

CORONAVIRUS: SISTO (FI), SERVE CHIARIMENTO URGENTE CONTE SU LOCKDOWN

CONSULTATION LAUNCHED ON BATHING WATER STATUS FOR RIVER WHARFE

Agenparl

FSS AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC. – SUSPENSION OF LICENCES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, ven 07 agosto 2020

The Licensee is licensed to operate a domestic service, small aircraft, a scheduled international service, small aircraft, and a non-scheduled international service, small aircraft.

The Licensee has ceased to meet the requirement to have the prescribed liability insurance coverage under subparagraphs 61(a)(iii), 69(1)(a)(iii) and 73(1)(a)(iii) of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10 (CTA).

Pursuant to subsections 63(1) and 72(1) and paragraph 75(1)(a) of the CTA, the licences are suspended.

The licences will be automatically reinstated when the Manager, Licensing and Charters Division is satisfied that the requirements of subparagraphs 61(a)(ii) and (iii), 69(1)(a)(ii) and (iii) and 73(1)(a)(ii) and (iii) of the CTA are met and provided that the other requirements of paragraphs 61(a), 69(1)(a) and 73(1)(a) of the CTA continue to be met.

The licences will be automatically cancelled if they are not reinstated within one year from the date of this Order.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/569486

Post collegati

(06/08/2020) DOC. APPROVATO – DOC.CR.P.10B) GESTIONE EMERGENZA DA AGENTE BIOLOGICO CORONAVIRUS SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) – LINEE GUIDA PER LA TUTELA DELLA SALUTE NELLE RESIDENZE UNIVERSITARIE

Redazione

FSS AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC. – SUSPENSION OF LICENCES

Redazione

K &AMP; M VENTURES LTD. – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

Redazione

ONTARIO LIMITED CARRYING ON BUSINESS AS GATEWAY NORTH OUTFITTERS – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

Redazione

FRIDAY FOLD: SYNCLINE IN HELDERBERG GROUP LIMESTONES

Redazione

THE BAND BENDING EFFECT OF LII/NAI TREATED TIO2 PHOTOANODES ON THE PERFORMANCE OF DYE-SENSITIZED SOLAR CELLS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More