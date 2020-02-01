(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 01 febbraio 2020

In light of the extension of special work arrangements for government departments and the latest development of the novel coronavirus infection, the Fire Services Department announced today (February 1) that starting from next Monday (February 3), its fire protection units will provide basic and limited public services to members of the public, including applications for various licences, applications for dangerous goods vehicle inspections, fire service installations acceptance inspections of new buildings and compliance inspections of ventilating systems, processing of building plans, handling of matters relating to building fire safety improvement works, etc.

Meanwhile, the Shroff Office and Receipt and Dispatch Counter of the Licensing and Certification Command Headquarters (located on 5/F, Fire Services Headquarters Building) and the Receipt and Dispatch Counter of the Fire Safety Command Headquarters (located on 7/F at the Building) will also provide basic services during office hours.

For enquiries regarding licensing matters, please call the hotline 2733 7619 during office hours.

Regarding matters relating to the processing of building plans, building fire safety improvement works, etc., please call the hotline 2170 9665 during office hours.

For complaints regarding fire hazards or dangerous goods, please call the FSD Complaint Hotline 2723 8787.



