1 Febbraio 2020
FSD UNITS TO PROVIDE BASIC SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 01 febbraio 2020

The Fire Services Department today announced that starting from February 3, its fire protection units will provide basic and limited public services.

 

The arrangement was made in light of the extension of special work arrangements for government departments and the latest development of the novel coronavirus infection.

 

These basic services include applications for various licences, dangerous goods vehicle inspections, fire service installations acceptance inspections of new buildings and compliance inspections of ventilating systems, processing of building plans, handling of matters relating to building fire safety improvement works and others.

 

Meanwhile, the Shroff Office and Receipt & Dispatch Counter of the Licensing & Certification Command Headquarters and the Receipt & Dispatch Counter of the Fire Safety Command Headquarters will also provide basic services during office hours.

 

For enquiries regarding licensing matters, call 2733 7619 during office hours.

 

Regarding matters relating to the processing of building plans, building fire safety improvement works, call 2170 9665.

 

For complaints regarding fire hazards or dangerous goods, call 2723 8787.

 

Fonte/Source: http://www.news.gov.hk/eng/2020/02/20200201/20200201_101116_955.html

