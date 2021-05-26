(AGENPARL) – mer 26 maggio 2021 FS ITALIANE: SHAREHOLDER’S MEETING APPOINTS NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS

the shareholder’s meeting approved the 2020 financial statements

Nicoletta Giadrossi is the new Chairwoman

the shareholders’ meeting suggested the new Board of Directors to appoint Luigi Ferraris as Chief Executive Officer

Rome, 26 May 2021

The Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane shareholder’s meeting held today approved the company’s 2020 financial statements, which recorded a profit of €41 million, after it was approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2021. The shareholder’s meeting resolved to allocate the profit for the year as suggested by the Board of Directors. The financial statements and the 2020 annual financial report will be available on www.fsitaliane.it this evening.

The shareholder’s meeting also appointed the new Board of Directors. The members are: Nicoletta Giadrossi, Luigi Ferraris, Pietro Bracco, Stefano Cuzzilla, Alessandra Bucci, Silvia Candiani, Riccardo Barbieri Hermitte.

The Board of Directors will be in charge for a period of three years from 2021 to 2023.

The shareholder’s meeting appointed Nicoletta Giadrossi as Chairwoman and suggested the new Board of Directors to appoint Luigi Ferraris as Chief Executive Officer

The manager in charge of drawing up the company’s accounting documents, Roberto Mannozzi, declares pursuant to paragraph 2 of article 154-bis of the Testo Unico della Finanza (Consolidated Law on Finance) that the accounting information included in this press release correspond to the corporate documents, accounting books and records.

