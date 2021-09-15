(AGENPARL) – mer 15 settembre 2021 FS Italiane at the Expo 2020 Dubai

A journey into the beauty of sustainable and integrated mobility at the Italian Pavilion

The FS Italiane Group is a Gold Sponsor of the Pavilion at the Universal Exposition starting on October 1st

An immersive exhibition will feature the best of FS technology in the Pavilion where innovation is set to blend with the Italian landscapes

A Frecciarossa 1000 train customized with a livery that recalls the symbol and colours of the Italian Pavilion will be running on Italian tracks

Rome, 15 September 2021

Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane will present at the Expo 2020 Dubai its new vision focused on sustainable and integrated mobility to support the Country’s economy and tourism, along with the improvement of the Italian territories and beauties.

FS will be Gold Sponsor of the Italian Pavilion at the Universal Exposition that will start on October 1st 2021.

Luigi Di Maio – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Paolo Glisenti – General Commissioner for the Italian Section of Expo 2020 Dubai, Nicoletta Giadrossi – Chairwoman of the FS Italiane Group and Luigi Ferraris – CEO of the FS Italiane Group will illustrate the partnership at the Presidential Hall of the Roma Ostiense Station.

The FS Italiane Group has set up an immersive installation for the visitors at the Expo’s Italian Pavilion. The setting includes sounds and images displayed on a 27-metre-long screen inspired by the theme of beauty, where the best of the FS Group’s infrastructural technology blends with sustainability and innovation on the Italian landscapes. The installation is a metaphorical journey on-board the FS Group’s trains, through the infrastructures that Ferrovie has built and continues to build to support the development of the Country.

A Frecciarossa 1000 train will be travelling bearing a livery that recalls the symbol and colours of the Italian Pavilion to celebrate the FS Italiane presence at Expo 2020 Dubai for the entire duration of the Universal Exposition ending on 31st March 2022.

