(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), ven 24 luglio 2020 The complainant requested a briefing document which had been referred to in correspondence. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) refused to provide the requested information citing sections 40 (personal information), 31(1)(b) and (c) (law enforcement) and 41 (information provided in confidence) of the FOIA. The Commissioner’s decision is that the AGO was entitled to rely on section 40(2) to withhold the requested information. The Commissioner requires no steps to be taken as a result of this decision.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/fs50918603/