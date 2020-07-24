venerdì, Luglio 24, 2020
Breaking News

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI MEETS THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN…

ASIA DEL SUD, UNICEF: PER INONDAZIONI E VIRUS A RISCHIO PIù DI…

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION APPROVES UPDATED UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEM (UAS) EXPORT POLICY

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION APPROVES UPDATED UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEM (UAS) EXPORT POLICY

INCONTRO INFORMALE IN COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA

NEW YORK FED RELEASES UPDATED FORM DOCUMENTS AND CERTIFICATIONS FOR THE MUNICIPAL…

INCONTRO IN COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2541 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2541 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2591 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

FS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), ven 24 luglio 2020 The complainant requested a briefing document which had been referred to in correspondence. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) refused to provide the requested information citing sections 40 (personal information), 31(1)(b) and (c) (law enforcement) and 41 (information provided in confidence) of the FOIA. The Commissioner’s decision is that the AGO was entitled to rely on section 40(2) to withhold the requested information. The Commissioner requires no steps to be taken as a result of this decision.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/fs50918603/

Post collegati

OMRO MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR POSSESSING TWO FIREARMS AS CONVICTED FELON, INCLUDING A LOADED HANDGUN OBTAINED IN TRADE FOR METHAMPHETAMINE

Redazione

LINCOLN COUNTY FELON SENTENCED TO 30 MONTHS FOR POSSESSING FIREARMS & AMMUNITION

Redazione

MEDIA BUREAU GRANTS WAIVER OF THE SYNDICATED EXCLUSIVITY RULES TO SERVICE ELECTRIC CABLEVISION

Redazione

SCIENZE DELLA PRODUZIONE MULTIMEDIALE, C’è IL PRIMO LAUREATO

Redazione

COCAINE FOUND IN CONTAINER AT UK PORT

Redazione

FORMER POLITICAL PARTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER GUILTY OF ONLINE CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE OFFENCES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More