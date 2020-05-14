giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNO, DOMANI PROBABILE CDM SU DECRETO PER ULTERIORI APERTURE ATTIVITA’ COMMERCIALI

GOVERNMENT TO INTRODUCE A NEW FORM OF SUPPORT TO BUSINESSES TO COVER…

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

SCUOLA: LETTERA DI UNA PROFESSORESSA DI ITALIANO AGLI ALUNNI «CONFESSIAMO SENZA TIMORE…

DECRETO-LEGGE DETENZIONI DOMICILIARI E DIFFERIMENTI PENA: AVVIATO ESAME IN 2A COMMISSIONE

SANNA IMMANEN APPOINTED AS PRESS OFFICER TO TALLINN

COMPETITIVENESS MINISTERS TO DISCUSS THE RECOVERY OF THE EU ECONOMY

SUDAFRICA, LETTERA DEI VESCOVI AI MALATI: TUTTI PREZIOSI AL COSPETTO DI DIO

GIOVANNI PAOLO II, UN SANTO E LA SUA FAMIGLIA

VALIDITY OF DECISIONS UNDER THE EMERGENCY POWERS ACT ARE EXTENDED TO ENSURE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » FS

FS

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), gio 14 maggio 2020 The complainant submitted two requests to the London Borough of Brent (the Council) seeking information about whether two named organisations had received funding to deliver Prevent training and programmes. The Council refused to confirm or deny whether it held information falling within the scope of either request on the basis of sections 24(2) (national security), 31(3) (law enforcement) and 43(3) (commercial interests) of FOIA. The Commissioner has concluded that the Council is entitled to rely on section 24(2) of FOIA and that in all the circumstances of the case the public interest favours maintaining this exemption. No steps are required.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/fs50874610/

Post collegati

FORM: TELL HMRC ABOUT AN OPTION TO TAX LAND AND BUILDINGS

Redazione

GUIDANCE: CHIEF: CUSTOMS PROCEDURE CODES

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: OPTING TO TAX LAND AND BUILDINGS (VAT NOTICE 742A)

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: CHANGES TO NOTIFYING AN OPTION TO TAX LAND AND BUILDINGS DURING CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

Redazione

DISINFEZIONE ANTILARVALE CONTRO LE ZANZARE

Redazione

GOVERNMENT TO INTRODUCE A NEW FORM OF SUPPORT TO BUSINESSES TO COVER COSTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More