(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), gio 14 maggio 2020 The complainant submitted a request to the London Borough of Redbridge (the Council) seeking information about whether name organisation had received funding to deliver Prevent training and programmes. The Council refused to confirm or deny whether it held information falling within the scope of the request on the basis of sections 24(2) (national security), 31(3) (law enforcement) and 43(3) (commercial interests) of FOIA. The Commissioner has concluded that the Council is entitled to rely on section 24(2) of FOIA and that in all the circumstances of the case the public interest favours maintaining this exemption. No steps are required.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/fs50880872/