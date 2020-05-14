(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), gio 14 maggio 2020 The complainant has requested information relating to an investigation being carried out by the council into activities at a property, near to where he lives, which he considers are breaching licencing requirements. The council refused the request on the basis that section 30(1)(b) of the Act applied (Investigations and proceedings conducted by public authorities). The Commissioner’s decision is that the council was correct to apply section 30(1)(b) to withhold the requested information. She has however decided that the council did not comply with the requirements of section 10(1) in that it did not respond to the request within 20 working days. The Commissioner does not require the council to take any steps.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/fs50836251/