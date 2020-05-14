giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), gio 14 maggio 2020 The complainant has requested information associated with an article published on the Open University’s ‘OpenLearn’ resource.  The Open University’s position is that it does not hold information falling within the scope of the request. The Commissioner’s decision is as follows: On the balance of probabilities, the Open University does not hold the requested information and has complied with section 1(1)(a) of the FOIA.  The Open University breached section 10(1) however, as it did not confirm it does not hold the requested information within 20 working days of receiving the request. The Commissioner does not require the Open University to take any remedial steps.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/fs50848788/

