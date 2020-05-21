giovedì, Maggio 21, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), gio 21 maggio 2020 The complainant requested from Wiltshire Council (‘the Council’) information relating to a housing association. The Council refused to disclose the requested information and cited section 42(1) (legal professional privilege) of the FOIA as a basis for non-disclosure. The Commissioner’s decision is that the Council was entitled to rely on the exemption at section 42(1) of the FOIA to withhold the information. Therefore, the Commissioner does not require the Council to take any steps as a result of this decision notice. 

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/fs50870719/

