09/02/2021 07:48 AM EDT

“Tiger Rag” by the Original Dixieland Jazz Band was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in its inaugural year of 2002. In this essay, author Tim Gracyk explains why. Few tunes have been recorded as often as “Tiger Rag.” It is one of the earliest jazz tunes to evolve into […]

