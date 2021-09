(AGENPARL) – sab 18 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Now See Hear! Blog from the Library of Congress.

09/18/2021 07:15 AM EDT

Today, on the anniversary of Booker T. Washington’s historic Atlantic speech, we look back at the recording Washington made of it in 1905, so that his words would not be lost to history. Professor Jacqueline M. Moore does the honors for the recording added to the National Registry in 2002. Booker T. Washington’s 1895 Address […]

🔊 Listen to this