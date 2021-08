(AGENPARL) – mar 24 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Now See Hear! Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/24/2021 06:33 PM EDT

This week brings great sadness to rock fans everywhere and especially to those of us who work with the National Recording Registry. On Saturday August 21, Don Everly passed away at the age of 84, and today Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts joined him. Both The Everly Brothers and Rolling Stones are honored in the […]

🔊 Listen to this