venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
Breaking News

STATE-OF-THE-ART £31 MILLION FELTHAM STATION UPDATE COMPLETE

FIRST PHASE OF SCHOOL TRANSFORMATION LAUNCHED

ADVANCING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX…

ADVANCING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX…

ADVANCING THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, QUEER, AND INTERSEX…

REBUILDING AND ENHANCING U.S. REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAMS

REBUILDING AND ENHANCING U.S. REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAMS

REBUILDING AND ENHANCING U.S. REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAMS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – FEBRUARY 5, 2021

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH VIETNAMESE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER PHAM…

Agenparl

FROM THE GROUND UP BY YARRABAH ARTS CENTRE | EXHIBITION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

From the Ground Up celebrates the vitality and beauty of Yarrabah’s environment and ensures the stories of community and culture are carried brightly into the future.

The foundation to each story reflects childhood memories of fishing, hunting and collecting from the land and sea.

An intimate understanding of the environment manifests in abstract and contemporary depictions of food sources, seasonal change, significant places and features of Country.

This exhibition features sculptural vessels by Michelle Yeatman (including collaborations with Arone Meeks) and figurative sculptures by Philomena Yeatman and Roy Gray, from his Bullies series.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/court-house-events/from-the-ground-up-by-yarrabah-arts-centre-exhibition

Post collegati

FROM THE GROUND UP BY YARRABAH ARTS CENTRE | EXHIBITION

Redazione

LORE TO LAW BY UMI ARTS EXHIBITION

Redazione

CALL FOR INSPIRING WOMEN TO BE RECOGNISED

Redazione

LIGHTS SHINE ON GRIFFITHS PARK IN TIME FOR BIG BASH

Redazione

GBRMG SPORTSPERSON’S DINNER

Redazione

COURT HOUSE OPENING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More