FROM THE GROUND UP BY YARRABAH ARTS CENTRE | EXHIBITION

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

From the Ground Up celebrates the vitality and beauty of Yarrabah’s environment and ensures the stories of community and culture are carried brightly into the future.

The foundation to each story reflects childhood memories of fishing, hunting and collecting from the land and sea.

An intimate understanding of the environment manifests in abstract and contemporary depictions of food sources, seasonal change, significant places and features of Country.

This exhibition features sculptural vessels by Michelle Yeatman (including collaborations with Arone Meeks) and figurative sculptures by Philomena Yeatman and Roy Gray, from his Bullies series.

