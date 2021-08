(AGENPARL) – dom 08 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Now See Hear! Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/08/2021 07:42 AM EDT

Forty-seven years ago today, President Richard Nixon resigned the Presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal. A story worth retelling and exploring, Hollywood of course took it on in 1976’s seminal journalism film, “All the President’s Men.” “Men” was added to the Library’s National Film Registry in 2010. Below, film reviewer Mike Canning looks […]

🔊 Listen to this