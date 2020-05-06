mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
Breaking News

CONTRO IL CORONAVIRUS L’OMS RILANCIA LA GIORNATA DEL LAVAGGIO DELLE MANI

MARIAN SPAIN APPOINTED NEW NATURAL ENGLAND CHIEF EXECUTIVE

CALL FOR PROPOSALS: PROTECTION OF TERRESTRIAL OR FRESHWATER THREATENED SPECIES

CORRESPONDENCE: CONOR BURNS MP RESIGNATION LETTER AND THE PRIME MINISTER’S RESPONSE

05/05/2020 COVID-19: A RAPPORTEUR PRAISES GREECE FOR HUMANITARIAN TRANSFER OF VULNERABLE MIGRANTS…

FINLAND TO ENHANCE EUROPEANS’ DIGITAL SKILLS – ELEMENTS OF AI ONLINE COURSE…

TRA ACCOGLIENZA E PROTEZIONE, LA NUOVA MISSIONE AL FIANCO DEGLI SFOLLATI

PADRE BAGGIO: NON POSSIAMO PIù DIMENTICARCI DI CHI ABITA LE PERIFERIE ESISTENZIALI

CORONAVIRUS, GUALTIERI: POSITIVO INCONTRO CON SINDACATI, NESSUNO DEVE ESSERE LASCIATO INDIETRO

CORONAVIRUS, ARCURI: APP IMMUNI FUNZIONA SOLO SE CON TAMPONI EFFETTIVI

Agenparl

FROM SPIRITS TO SANITIZER: RETIRED PROF’S DISTILLERY SHIFTS FOCUS DURING PANDEMIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HALIFAX (NOVA SCOTIA CANADA), mer 06 maggio 2020

A shift in focus has helped a local distiller to produce in excess of 2,000 litres of hand sanitizer at a time when hygiene products are in short supply.

A retired horticulture professor from the Faculty of Agriculture in Truro, Kris Pruski used to distill in his home country of Poland.

‘When I was teaching ‘Small Fruit Crops’ during one of the labs on the Ag Campus, we were making wine and I was often thinking why not to take it one step further and distill it,” he explained.  “When I retired, I got together with my friend and now business partner, Jill Linquist of North River and following a few discussions we decided to open the distillery.”

Raging Crow Distillery in North, River, named after the many crows around the area, produces several different spirits including vodka, rum, gin and variety of different liqueurs. With the current social distancing protocols in place because of the COVIC-19 pandemic, it has provided an opportunity for the distillery to branch out and produce hand sanitizer.

“It’s nice that in a time of difficulty, we’ve been able to shift our focus and help out society with a much-needed product,” says Dr. Pruski.

To date, Raging Crow has produced approximately 2,000 litres of hand sanitizer, some of which has been donated to fire departments, Truro Police Service and the VON. His biggest surprise has been the flexibility of the distilling system.

“The distilling system is very flexible, our biggest challenge has been the availability of adequate bottles and containers for the hand sanitizer,” says Dr. Pruski.

Raging Crow’s best-selling product is now hand sanitizer followed by Dill Pickle Vodka, Potato Vodka and rum.

Officially opened in September 2018, Raging Crow Distillery has received national awards for two of its products in the fledgling company’s very first attempt in a blind, tasting competition. The awards were issued by the Artisans Distillers of Canada, a national organization focused on celebrating and highlighting artisan distilleries and spirits across Canada. The distillery was awarded a silver medal for its Spruce Tip Gin and a bronze medal for its Nazdrowka Vodka (potato vodka) a name which translates into “Cheers” in Polish.

Comments

All comments require a name and email address. You may also choose to log-in using your preferred social network or register with Disqus, the software we use for our commenting system. Join the conversation, but keep it clean, stay on the topic and be brief.
Read comments policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by Disqus

Fonte/Source: https://www.dal.ca/news/2020/05/05/from-spirits-to-sanitizer–retired-prof-s-distillery-shifts-focu.html?utm_source=dalnewsRSS&utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=dalnews

Post collegati

FROM SPIRITS TO SANITIZER: RETIRED PROF’S DISTILLERY SHIFTS FOCUS DURING PANDEMIC

Redazione

CAMPARI CANADA FORTY CREEK HAND SANITIZER PRODUCTION

Redazione

PROBLEM SOLVING IN COMPLICATED CIRCUMSTANCES

Redazione

“I NEED TO DO SOMETHING”: NURSE PRACTITIONER STUDENT HELPING HOME COMMUNITY GET THROUGH COVID‑19

Redazione

THE POWER OF THE TYP FAMILY: MARKING 50 YEARS OF A TRAILBLAZING PROGRAM

Redazione

SHARING DAL’S STORY OF COMMUNITY IMPACT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More