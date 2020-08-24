lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
Breaking News

UKRAINE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

UKRAINE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

UKRAINE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 24, 2020

EARLY YEARS SUPPORT PACKAGE TO HELP CLOSE COVID LANGUAGE GAP

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON RETURNING CHILDREN TO SCHOOL

PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON RETURNING CHILDREN TO SCHOOL

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO APPLICHI I DL SICUREZZA, VIETI L’INGRESSO DELLE ONG…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 23, 2020

VACCINO ANTI COVID, DOMANI ALLE 8,30 ZINGARETTI ALLO SPALLANZANI PER AVVIO SPERIMENTAZIONE

Agenparl

FROM SEPTEMBER 29 (TUE), ILCL EXHIBITION “JAPANESE PICTURE BOOK AUTHORS OF THE HEISEI ERA (1989–2019)” WILL BE HELD.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), lun 24 agosto 2020

Commemorating its 20th anniversary in 2020, the International Library of Children’s Literature (ILCL) is pleased to announce an exhibition entitled Japanese Picture Book Authors of the Heisei Era (1989–2019) to be held from September 29 to December 27, 2020.

The exhibition features 35 Japanese picture book authors of the Heisei Era and reviews developments during this period by looking back on these individualistic works.

Examples of the books on display

  1. Tangekun, written and illustrated by Katayama Ken, Fukuinkan Shoten 1992
  2. Kin’yobi no satochan, written and illustrated by Sakai Komako, Kaiseisha 2003
  3. Bamu to kero no okaimono, written and illustrated by Shimada Yuka, Bunkeido 1999
  4. Momiji no tegami, written and illustrated by Kikuchi Chiki, Komine Shoten 2018

Fonte/Source: https://www.kodomo.go.jp/english/event/exb2020-03.html

Post collegati

PRODUCER PRICES FOR MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS FELL BY 5.0 PER CENT FROM JULY LAST YEAR

Redazione

FROM SEPTEMBER 29 (TUE), ILCL EXHIBITION “JAPANESE PICTURE BOOK AUTHORS OF THE HEISEI ERA (1989–2019)” WILL BE HELD.

Redazione

ILCL EXHIBITION “JAPANESE PICTURE BOOK AUTHORS OF THE HEISEI ERA (1989–2019)” WILL BE HELD.（INTERNATIONAL LIBRARY OF CHILDREN’S LITERATURE）

Redazione

IDENTIFICATION OF SYNTHETIC INHIBITORS FOR THE DNA BINDING OF INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED CIRCADIAN CLOCK TRANSCRIPTION FACTORS

Redazione

OOIL CAUTIOUS ABOUT LINER SHIPPING PROSPECTS

Redazione

DCD CELEBRATES WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY WITH A MANTRA “OUR SUMMER IS COOL”

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More