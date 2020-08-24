FROM SEPTEMBER 29 (TUE), ILCL EXHIBITION “JAPANESE PICTURE BOOK AUTHORS OF THE HEISEI ERA (1989–2019)” WILL BE HELD.

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), lun 24 agosto 2020

Commemorating its 20th anniversary in 2020, the International Library of Children’s Literature (ILCL) is pleased to announce an exhibition entitled Japanese Picture Book Authors of the Heisei Era (1989–2019) to be held from September 29 to December 27, 2020.

The exhibition features 35 Japanese picture book authors of the Heisei Era and reviews developments during this period by looking back on these individualistic works.

Examples of the books on display

Tangekun, written and illustrated by Katayama Ken, Fukuinkan Shoten 1992 Kin’yobi no satochan, written and illustrated by Sakai Komako, Kaiseisha 2003 Bamu to kero no okaimono, written and illustrated by Shimada Yuka, Bunkeido 1999 Momiji no tegami, written and illustrated by Kikuchi Chiki, Komine Shoten 2018

Fonte/Source: https://www.kodomo.go.jp/english/event/exb2020-03.html